Golden finish: Trinidad and Tobago duo shine in Carifta 100m breaststroke

Trinidad and Tobago’s Ethan McMillan-Cole on his way to victory in the Carifta boys 13-14 100m breaststroke at the National Aquatic Centre, Couva, April 22, 2025. - Photos by Daniel Prentice

ETHAN McMillan-Cole and Catherine Dieffenthaller both snatched gold for Trinidad and Tobago in breaststroke events on the closing night of the 2025 Carifta Aquatics Championships at the National Aquatic Centre in Balmain, Couva, on April 22.

McMillan-Cole bagged gold in the boys’ 13-14 100m breaststroke event, finishing ahead of Bahamians Alexander Murray (1:11.10) and David Singh (1:11.26).

In the girls’ 15-17 100m breaststroke that followed, Dieffenthaller grabbed gold in 1:14.28 in a close finish as Antigua and Barbuda’s Ellie Shaw ended in 1:14.62. Elyse Wood of the Bahamas had to settle for bronze in 1:17.01.

In the 800m finals, TT bagged gold as Zachary Anthony continued to shine at the meet. It was a close finish as Anthony ended in 8:40.75 and Dominic Hilton was second in 8:40.79. Anthony would have been happy to get the better of his friend on this occasion as the pair have been battling throughout the Carifta Championships. Third place went to Daryan Maynard of the US Virgin Islands in 8:50.64.

In the 400m freestyle races, TT earned three medals. In the girls’ 13-14 400m freestyle, Zara Persico finished second in 4:46.22 and Marena Martinez took bronze in 4:46.44 in a closely contested race between the TT swimmers. Reagan Uszenski of the US Virgin Islands snatched gold comfortably in 4:32.94.

TT’s Liam Carrington, who has been one of the most successful swimmers in the meet, just managed to grab gold as less than one second separated the top three in the boys’ 15-17 400m. Carrington stopped the clock in 4:07.08, Aruba’s Inald Fernandes ended in 4:07.77 and Bermuda’s Thomas Cechini ended in 4:07.78.

Jamaica, like they often do at the Carifta Athletics Championships, also dominated in the sprint events in the pool winning four of the six 50m freestyle events. However, it was a one-two finish for TT in the boys’ 15-17 50m freestyle. Carrington was right back in the pool to win gold in 22.75, followed by Evan Gillard Bruce in 23.22. St Lucian Tristan Dorville picked up bronze in 23.48.

TT added three bronze medals in the penultimate session held on the morning of April 22.

Zahara Anthony took bronze in the girls’ 11-12 400-metre freestyle race in a time of five minutes, 17.74 seconds (5:17.74), an event that required the athletes to swim eight lengths of the pool. Martinique’s Neyllia Corin won gold in 5:03.32 and snatching silver was Alyssa Ras of Aruba in 5:08.21.

Julius Ennals also grabbed bronze in the 400m distance, finishing the boys’ 11-12 event in 5:07.87. The Bahamas, who are on course for a seventh straight title, got another gold medal courtesy Dexter Russell in 4:51.24 and Aruba’s Ruben Mansur was a close second in 4:51.64.

Keryn Burke was in a close battle for the silver medal with Lu Joseph of the US Virgin Islands and Bermuda’s Marleigh Howes. A little more than one second separated the three swimmers as Joseph earned silver in 4:45.42, Burke followed in 4:46.49 and Howes just missed out on a medal in 4:46.64.

After the races ended on the penultimate day on April 21, TT were second in the medal standings with 42 medals – 14 gold, 14 silver, 14 bronze. Bahamas were leading with 55 medals - 21 gold, 16 silver, 18 bronze. Jamaica were third with 41 - 12 gold, 17 silver, 12 bronze.