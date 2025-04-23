Next Level Performance signs 'game-changer' agreement with NJCAA

Next Level Performance CEO Garvin Warrick (C) is flanked by National Junior College Athletic Association assistant vice-president for Marketing, Development, and Community Outreach, Andrew Givens (L) and NJCAA president/CEO Christopher Parker at the NJCAA Convention in Texas on April 14. Photo courtesy Next Level Performance -

NEXT Level Performance (NLP) has embarked on a partnership that it believes will help regional student-athletes gain greater access to National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) coaches and scholarships.

Via an April 15 media release, NLP announced details of the arrangement, which were agreed to at the NJCAA convention in Denton, Texas last week.

“NLP, a leading digital platform for student-athlete development in the Caribbean, is thrilled to announce its official partnership with the NJCAA,” the release said.

“This first-of-its-kind collaboration is set to transform the athletic and academic futures of hundreds of young athletes across the region.”

Through this partnership, the NLP release said the arrangement will not only be beneficial to the student-athletes, as US college coaches will also benefit from a centralised, digital database of high-potential talent from across the Caribbean.

“This partnership is a game-changer for our region,” said NLP CEO said Garvin Warwick. “For too long, Caribbean athletes have lacked the visibility and structure needed to be discovered by college recruiters. With this partnership, we are providing both a digital platform and a professional support system that makes accessibility, exposure, and scholarship opportunities a reality.”

With NLP expecting to have over 500 Caribbean athletes integrated into its platform by the end of the year, showcases and recruitment-driven events will be held throughout the region in the coming months.

Through the partnership, Caribbean athletes are expected to have verified athletic and academic profiles, inclusive of performance data and highlight videos, support and mentorship through the recruitment process, as well as more opportunities to secure scholarships and further their education in the US.

The NJCAA coaches are expected to be exposed to a digital scouting solution that will simplify their recruitment of athletes.

NJCAA president and CEO Christopher Parker said he’s excited about the new partnership with NLP as the latter’s vision for student-athletes aligns with NJCAA’s motto of Opportunities Start Here.

For over 80 years, the NJCAA has served as the premier governing body for two-year collegiate athletes, The NJCAA has over 500 member schools and 3,400 teams competing across 28 different sports.