Trinidad and Tobago karate team cop five medals at Central Caribbean Cup

Members of TT's karate team show off the medals they earned at the Central Caribbean Cup in Panama City, Panama from March 24-30. - Photos courtesy TT Karate Union

Trinidad and Tobago's 14-member team had a productive outing when they competed at the Central Caribbean Cup at the Arena Roberto Duran in Panama City, Panama from March 24-30 as they returned with a five-medal haul.

TT bagged the solitary gold medal, one silver medal and three bronze medals. Lei-Anna Valentine was TT’s golden athlete at the championships. She took top honours in the women’s under-21 kumite (-55kg) on the second day of action. Valentine’s array of skills was on full display as she got past Panama’s Nicole Acosta in the final to win gold.

On the first day of the competition, Zacckarie Rampersad got things under way for the TTO outfit when he earned a bronze medal in the male under-14 kata category. Landon Batson was also among the medals on the opening day, as he clinched a bronze medal in the male cadet kumite (-52kg) category.

TT had another medal to cheer on the second day when Daeland Anthony Sydney fought his way to bronze in the junior male kumite (-55kg) category.

On day three, TT got their fifth medal as Jyri Spicer earned a second-place finish in the male kumite (-84kg) division.