TTFA unleashes the 'Y factor': Yorke officially unveiled as Soca Warriors coach

THE ‘Y’FACTOR: Former TT and Manchester United star Dwight Yorke walks on stage during his unveiling as the new national senior men’s head coach, during the TT Football Association-hosted ceremony, at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Balmain, Couva, on November 14. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

FIXATED on achieving 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification, the TT Football Association (TTFA) have unleashed the “Y factor”, Dwight Yorke as head coach to spearhead the nation’s campaign.

The former TT captain and striker was officially and extravagantly unveiled as the senior team’s guiding light, under spotlights and sparklers, at Ato Boldon Stadium’s main field in Balmain, Couva, on November 14.

Yorke described the feeling of leading the national team once more, this time as head coach, as “an emotional one” which “has always been a dream of mine.”

During his first public address after being appointed on November 1, Yorke said he and his coaching staff are using the ongoing seven-day camp at the stadium for both players and officials to interact and acclimatise with each other as they begin working towards the ultimate goal of World Cup qualification.

He credited former head coach Angus Eve for a job well done in bringing the team to their current level, and Yorke wants to build on this.

“The work begins now. My ambition is to build on what has already been built. With the addition of my backroom staff, we could only hopefully enhance what we’re about. I can assure that we will be giving 110 per cent to make sure we get the best out of these players and to try and bring joy, celebration and excitement,” said TT’s 2006 World Cup captain.

Yorke believes once all stakeholders are on board with his plan, inclusive of the TTFA, backroom staff, sponsors and the public, he can return success to TT once more.

“I do want to stress there’s a lot of hard work ahead. It’s not going to be an easy challenge but it’s a challenge that I want all of us to take on. I think as a nation, if we all pull in one direction there is no reason why we cannot be successful. We have done it in 2006 and can surely do it in 2026,” he added.

TT resumes its World Cup campaign in June 2025 against St Kitts and Nevis.

TTFA president Kieron Edwards said, however, that despite the next official FIFA international window over four months away in March 2025, the association is working on getting an “out-of-window game” for the TT team before the next international break.

Edwards also confirmed they received over 300 applications for head coach but it was narrowly shortlisted to Yorke, King and three foreigners. He did not disclose who or where the foreigners were from but was ultimately satisfied with the selection committee’s decision to choose Yorke.

“It was a tough challenge from the technical side to boil down to selecting Yorke but I think the cream always rises to the top,” Edwards said.

Additionally, 2006 World Cup teammate and former goalkeeper turned broadcaster Shaka Hislop shared virtual congratulations to his ex-captain via a video played across the screens.

Hislop hailed Yorke as a true leader and believes he is the right man to return TT to the biggest stage of football.

“I’ve seen all that he’s given to make the best of himself as a player. I’ve seen how he leads with young players, particularly during the World Cup run. I’ve seen him be an example to me, what it means to him to pull out the red, white and black nearly 40 years now.

“This his him giving back to a game that has given so much to him. I couldn’t be more proud of Dwight as a friend, teammate and a leader over the years. All those attributes are why I’m so excited by what’s to come. It’s a big ask. But Dwight is at his best, the bigger the ask is. I am looking forward to see TT playing on the biggest stage yet again. There’s no one else I would trust,” Hislop said.

Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe-Lewis was also present to welcome fellow Tobagonian Yorke to his new post.

After it was previously reported that her ministry would distribute $2m over the next two years (2024-2026) towards the team’s World Cup campaign, Cudjoe-Lewis confirmed the figure is US$2m ( approximately TT$14m).

She expressed her excitement with Yorke at the helm, saying, “We supported their campaign to the tune of US$2m as they lead up to the World Cup. They would have presented a proposal to us, and as part of it they are willing to get some private sponsorship based on the plan they have sent out.

“In the past we’ve seen government after government support TT football in their campaign towards World Cup. The records would show that it had just been in the final year leading up to the World Cup where they would get something to the tune of US$1m. But we have started two years before.”

Also attending Yorke’s unveiling were other sports ministry officials, TTFA executive members, several youth football academies and former national players.