NGC congratulates Champions of Business awardees

Dr Joseph Ishmael Khan, NGC chairman, centre, hands the Business Hall of Fame award to George Janoura, managing director, Janouras Custom Design Ltd, at the TT Chamber's Champions of Business awards at NAPA on November 7. Flanking them are Karen Yip Chuck, senior VP, TT Chamber, left and Kiran Maharaj, president, TT Chamber. - Photo courtesy NGC

THIS year marks the fourth consecutive year the National Gas Company of TT Ltd (NGC) has joined the TT Chamber of Industry and Commerce (TT Chamber) to sponsor two of the Champions of Business awards – the Business Hall of Fame and the Green Agenda Award.

The award ceremony, which serves to recognise the invaluable contributions of the local business community, was held at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA), Port of Spain, on November 7.

In a release on November 15, NGC congratulated the 2024 Business Hall of Fame inductees – George Janoura, founder and managing director of Janouras Custom Design Ltd, one of the largest uniform manufacturers in the Caribbean; and Junior Sammy, whose group of companies has been a leader in the regional construction industry.

"The captaincy, business acumen and pioneering vision of these gentlemen has enabled them to leave an indelible mark on the local business landscapes," said NGC.

Speaking at the award ceremony, NGC chairman Dr Joseph Ishmael Khan, said, "The Business Hall of Fame award gives us a chance to recognise business leaders whose achievements and service to the country deserve to be celebrated. Through a combination of vision, passion and hard work, these individuals would have transformed their companies into models of business success and good corporate citizenship."

The Green Agenda award went to Angostura Ltd for its efforts to build a more sustainable business, through a keen focus on water and energy use, sustainable packaging, design and waste management.

"This award category aligns with NGC’s strategic objective to address its own carbon footprint, while advocating for education, awareness and adaptation to a warming world," said Dr Khan.

He added that this award gave NGC the opportunity to spotlight others in the business community who share similar commitments and ideals and are making a difference on the planetary front through innovation, efficiency, green technologies and an environmental ethos.

"As a locally grown company in operation for almost half a century, we at NGC understand what it takes to build a successful business. We know the mantle of responsibility that is borne by business leaders. We also understand the unique and evolving challenges facing companies today, as we strive to balance people, profit and planet. Because we understand the journey, we respect success when we see it," said Dr Khan.