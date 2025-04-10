Cunupia man killed in shootout with police

- File photo

A Cunupia man was killed by police after a brief shootout on April 9.

The deceased was identified as Brent Codrington, 28, of Jerningham Road, Cunupia.

Police said officers of the Central Division Task Force, Area North, were conducting an exercise near Enterprise Street when around 4 pm, a white Toyota Aqua sped past them. The officers drove after the driver and intercepted him at the corner of Francois and Freedom streets. The driver, who was alone, allegedly pointed a firearm and shot at the officers, who, it is reported, fired back at him.

However, the suspect sped off leading police on another chase along Railway Road Extension where it is reported he drew a firearm and shot at the officers again, and they shot back at him.

The suspect then stopped the car near the train line and got out before collapsing on the ground. Police said officers gave the suspect first aid and took him to the Chaguanas Health Facility where he was pronounced dead at 5 pm.

Central crime scene investigators recovered a .38 revolver with one live round of ammunition on the driver-side of the suspect's vehicle, and two spent nine-millimetre shells at the scene.

Investigations are ongoing.