Angostura wins Green Agenda award for sustainability

Edmund Subryan, acting president of the National Gas Company, right, presents the Green Agenda award to Angostura's chief operating officer Ian Forbes at the TT Chamber's Champions of Business Awards and Gala at NAPA on November 7. -

Angostura has been awarded the Green Agenda award from the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce for its efforts towards sustainability and environmental responsibility.

The award was presented at the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber's Champions of Business Awards and Gala at the National Academy for the Performing Arts on November 7.

In a release on Monday, Angostura welcomed the award and said the company embeds sustainability into everything – from its distilling process to packaging – striving to reduce its environmental effect.

"We are deeply honoured by this recognition from the TT Chamber of Industry and Commerce and the National Gas Company," said Ian Forbes, Angostura's chief operating officer.

Angostura has been leading in sustainable innovations through environmental initiatives such as eco-friendly packaging, renewable energy integration, ISO 14001:2015 certification and a water-resource recovery and anaerobic digester facility, the release said.

"This award serves as a testament to hard work and dedication. Angostura champions initiatives to encourage responsible alcohol consumption and recycling efforts beyond production," it added.

The company has programmes to recycle glass, plastic and cardboard, eliminating the use of plastic bags at Solera retail outlets by integrating reusable bags.

Additionally, the company is also phasing out diesel-powered forklifts, moving towards electric and CNG-powered ones to reduce emissions, the release said.