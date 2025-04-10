SEA proceeds smoothly for more than 17,000 students

SEA students of Moulton Hall Methodist School in Port of Spain celebrate after the exam on April 10. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

THE 2025 Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examination was conducted smoothly in Trinidad, with reports of only two minor incidents which were quickly resolved.

In a WhatsApp message to Newsday on April 10, National Council of Parent Teacher Associations (NPTA) president Walter Stewart said his organisation received two reports.

“Except for one electrical incident at a school in the St George education district which was quickly resolved and a bush fire adjacent to a school in Caroni where the students were immediately relocated, the SEA exams went smoothly.”

The NPTA commended the Education Ministry, school supervisors and all other educators for their planning and execution in order to ensure an incident free process.

The TT Unified Teachers’ Association (TTUTA) said it had not received any reports of incidents at any of the centres in TT.

TTUTA president Martin Lum Kin congratulated the ministry for its role in having a successful implementation and administration of SEA 2025.

“We congratulate all our diligent and hardworking members who ensured that the SEA 2025 was administered successfully.

“Congratulations to our students on completing the examination, and we look forward to a smooth placement process in the near future.”

The Education Ministry said there were no disruptions as the exam was conducted at 547 centres across TT.

Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly said the successful oversight of 547 examination centres for the SEA would not have been possible without the support of the ministry's diverse stakeholders.

“We acknowledge with deep appreciation the dedication of our teachers, principals, and school supervisors who served as invigilators and monitors, as well as the committed staff of the Education Ministry, inclusive of the janitorial and security teams all of whom played a crucial role in creating safe, clean, and welcoming environments for our nation's students.”

The ministry congratulated all SEA students on the achievement of this important milestone and wished them a happy Easter vacation. It said it expects that the SEA 2025 results will be available for viewing/downloading from the SEA Portal during the first week of July 2025. It said further details, including the exact release date, would be communicated in due course.

In a release on April 10, the ministry said a total of 17,937 students were registered to write the SEA examination, comprising 9,095 males and 8,842 females. It said there were 16,931 students registered in Trinidad and 1,006 in Tobago.

It said students who were registered, but were unable to sit the examination, would be able to write the supplemental examination on May 8.

The ministry said it also continues to support students with special educational needs through providing concessions.

“This year 407 students received concessions in Trinidad and 29 in Tobago. These students were afforded concessions such as extra time, sign language interpretation, large print or Braille scripts, preferential seating and the provision of a writer or reader.”

The ministry said it was grateful to its external partners whose contributions were vital to the smooth and secure execution of the SEA. It said these included the National Security Ministry, the police service, the National Maintenance Training and Security Company (NMTS), the TT Electricity Commission (T&TEC), the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA), and other supporting agencies.

“Their commitment has helped to uphold the integrity and success of the examination process.”