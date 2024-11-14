South grapples with flash flooding

Residents wade through floodwaters on Lachoos Road, Penal on November 13. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

PARTS of south Trinidad were left under water after torrential rain caused widespread flash flooding to low-lying areas on November 12.

The flood started within hours of a yellow-level alert from the Met Office on that same day, owing to the passage of an Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ). Floods affected residents in areas such as Penal, Debe, Siparia, Barrackpore and Woodland.

Newsday photographer Lincoln Holder captured these images of the flooding on November 12 and 13.

