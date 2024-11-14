Multimedia
South grapples with flash flooding
Newsday Reporter
15 Minutes Ago
Residents wade through floodwaters on Lachoos Road, Penal on November 13. - Photo by Lincoln Holder
PARTS of south Trinidad were left under water after torrential rain caused widespread flash flooding to low-lying areas on November 12.
The flood started within hours of a yellow-level alert from the Met Office on that same day, owing to the passage of an Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ). Floods affected residents in areas such as Penal, Debe, Siparia, Barrackpore and Woodland.
Newsday photographer Lincoln Holder captured these images of the flooding on November 12 and 13.
Flooding caused traffic along Clarke Road in Penal near Shiva Boys Hindu College on November 12 as drivers took extra care while driving through the water. - Photo by Lincoln Holder
Heavy rain led to widespread flash flooding on November 12, affecting many areas in south Trinidad, including the Batchyia cemetery in Penal.. - Photo by Lincoln Holder
Shiva Boys' Hindu College students disembark from the tray of a pick-up van after they were rescued by the driver, whose child attends that school, after the institution was affected by flooding on November 12. - Photo by Lincoln Holder
A resident hugs drinking water and cleaning supplies as he makes his way along a flooded Lachoos Road in Penal on November 13. - Photo by Lincoln Holder
A flooded field of banana trees along Goodman Trace, Penal on November 13. - Photo by Lincoln Holder
Siblings Asavari and Anil Goberdhan walk among items damaged by flooding at their preschool, Bridge to Success Academy, on Goodman Trace Penal, on November 13. - Photo by Lincoln Holder
Rose Ramoutar washes the floor of her flood-damaged home near the 51/2 mile mark on Penal Rock Road, on November 13. - Photo by Lincoln Holder
Residents walk through floodwaters on Pluck Road, Woodland on November 13. - Photo by Lincoln Holder
