Kotex, CeraVe hold wellness project in Trinidad and Tobago schools

Representatives of CeraVe distribute products to schoolchildren in Bishop’s Anstey High School in Port of Spain. - - Photo courtesy Lonsdale Saatchi & Saatchi Advertising Ltd

INTERNATIONAL brands Kotex and CeraVe have teamed up for an educational initiative in Trinidad and Tobago schools.

Building on Kotex's decade-long school programme, this year’s initiative added a new element with the inclusion of CeraVe.

CeraVe, a skincare brand developed by dermatologists, makes a range of products that contain essential ingredients to promote skin health.

Kotex has been a leader in menstrual health for over 100 years, delivering trusted menstrual products to women worldwide.

The Empower Me project, launched on October 18, sought to educate students about menstrual health and skincare while fostering body confidence, self-esteem and overall physical and mental well-being.

The school tour featured workshops and interactive sessions held by menstrual-health professionals and dermatologists, as well as free product samples.

A press release from Lonsdale Saatchi & Saatchi Advertising Ltd said Kotex and CeraVe distributed over 3,000 product samples to those in attendance including feminine hygiene products and skincare essentials.

Kotex brand manager Celine Ameerali said, “We are excited to partner with CeraVe to deliver a more comprehensive and impactful educational experience to students. Through this initiative, we hope to empower young women and men with knowledge, encouraging them to feel confident and in control of their health as they navigate adolescence.”

St Joseph’s Convent (San Fernando and Port of Spain) and Bishop Anstey High School, Port of Spain, were visited on the tour.

Kotex and CeraVe hope to expand the initiative to reach more students across TT.