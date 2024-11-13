Signal Hill, Scarborough into Tobago zone Intercol final

Signal Hill Secondary -

SIGNAL Hill Secondary and Scarborough Secondary will meet in the Coca-Cola Intercol Tobago zone final.

In the first match of a Tobago zone semifinal double header on November 12 at the Dwight Yorke Stadium, Signal Hill were rewarded for their dominance with a 2-0 win over Bishop's High School. Signal Hill were expected to win the match after playing in the premiership division this season, the top division in schools football.

Signal Hill continually put pressure on the Bishop's goal, but the latter's defence held firm. It was not until the 87th minute when Signal Hill broke the deadlock as Bishop's scored an own goal.

Deep into stoppage time, Signal Hill doubled the lead as Israel Trim's low, powerful strike made it 2-0. It was almost the final kick of the game.

The match had many delays in play, as players fell to the ground due to injuries.

>

The second match in the other Tobago zone between Speyside High School and Scarborough Secondary was decided from the penalty spot after a 2-2 draw. Scarborough scored a free kick in the final seconds to force penalties.

Scarborough, with all the momentum going into the shootout, advanced to the final with a 4-3 win. The Tobago zone final will be played on November 20 at Dwight Yorke Stadium at 5.30 pm.

On November 13, the East zone Intercol semifinals will be played. Arima North Secondary and Trinity College East will battle from 3.30 pm at Arima Velodrome. At the same venue, San Juan North Secondary will tackle El Dorado East Secondary from 5.30 pm.

November 13 fixtures:

East zone

Arima North Secondary vs Trinity College East, Arima Velodrome, 3.30 pm

San Juan North Secondary vs El Dorado East, Arima Velodrome, 5.30 pm