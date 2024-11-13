Secondary Schools Hill Run on November 15

- Photo courtesy Secondary Schools Track and Field

SECONDARY Schools Track and Field hosts its Middle Distance League Hill Run on November 15 at St Augustine Secondary School from 9.30 am.

Altogether, 189 student-athletes from 13 schools will take part in the north region event.

The representing schools are Arima Central, Barataria South, Bates Memorial High, Belmont Secondary, Blanchisseuse Secondary, Guaico Secondary, San Juan Secondary, Success Laventille, St Augustine Secondary, St James Secondary, St Joseph’s Convent Port of Spain, Toco Secondary and Trinity College East.