Ramcharan, Bain advance to Catch U-14 singles final

Jaiden Gormandy competes in the boys under-14 category at the Catch National Junior Championships at the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua on April 20. - Faith Ayoung

TOP-SEEDED players Makeda Bain and Cyra Ramcharan advanced to the final of the under-14 girls singles category when the Catch National Junior Championships 2025 continued at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua, on April 22.

The semifinals featured the top four seeds.

First-seeded Bain sealed a spot in the final with a 6-0, 6-0 victory over third-ranked Cherdine Sylvester.

The other semifinal was more competitive between second-seeded Ramcharan and fourth-ranked Karissa Mohammed with the former progressing with a 6-2, 6-3 victory.

Bain and Ramcharan are competing in multiple age groups with the pair also contesting the girls under-16 singles. Bain proved to be a handful in the older age group, defeating Cherdine Sylvester in the quarterfinals 6-1, 6-2.

Ramcharan's run in the Under-16 category ended as she fell 7-6, 6-0 to Lilly Mohammed. In another quarterfinal contest, Shiloh Walker progressed with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Karissa Mohammed.

In the girls under-12 singles quarterfinals, the top seeds showed their class. First-seeded Cruz Thornton eased into the semifinals with a 4-0, 4-1 win over Ethan Primus. The other players ranked in the top four advanced also. Eli Paty (second) got past Nicholas McLetchie 4-0, 4-2; Ryan Steuart (fourth) beat Dylan Frost 4-0, 4-1; and Favian Dates (third) was a 5-3, 4-2 winner over Dhruv Rambhajan.

In the boys under-14 singles round of 16, Jaiden Gormany defeated Noah Blanc in straight sets. He took the opener 6-3 and was even stingier in the second with a 6-2 triumph. Oliver Harragin was flawless in his round of 16 encounter with Dillon Clifford, prevailing 6-0, 6-0.

Other selected results:

Under-16 boys round of 16

Novak Malcolm def Aizen Aqui 6-3, 6-1

Darius Rahaman def Ridello Boodhai 6-1, 6-0

Jaysean Wells def Justine Horsford 6-4, 6-3

Christopher Khan def Javed Dowlat 6-0, 6-2