Sandy, Neaves star at Easter Grand Prix

TT's Zion Pulida, right, competes against Dannell James at the Easter Grand Prix at the National Cycling Velodrome, Couva, April 20. - GREVIC ALVARADO

PHOEBE Sandy and Jadian Neaves were the standout cyclists at the 2025 Easter International Cycling Grand Prix, which concluded on April 20.

The opening night was at the Ian Atherly Cycle Track, Skinner Park, San Fernando, on April 18. Action switched to the Arima Velodrome on April 19 and the event came to a close at the National Cycling Centre, Couva, on April 20.

Sandy and Neaves, both TT riders, finished as the best elite-one cyclists after quality performances over the three-day meet.

From the opening night, Neaves proved he meant business, winning multiple races at Skinner Park.

The Raiders Cycle and Multi-sport athlete won the ten-lap event for elite-one and international cyclists, finishing ahead of Americans Luke Fetzer of Turbo Velo Pickle Juice and Anton Gibson of Start Track Cycling.

Neaves continued his stellar effort on the track with a victory in the points race, ahead of Star Track Cycling's (US) Bradley Green and local rider Akil Campbell. It did not end there for Neaves as he copped the elimination race. Campbell had to settle for second and another TT cyclist Liam Trepte ended third.

Sandy showed her ability at the Arima Velodrome as the Madonna Wheelers cyclist won multiple events. In the four-lap event for elite and international women, Sandy captured first place ahead of Adrianna Seyjagat (Arima Wheelers) and Suriname's Tachana Dalgar.

It was the same top three in the women's keirin final for elite and international women.

In the six-lap event, Sandy delivered once again with gold as Dalgar ended second and Alexia Wilson of Arima Wheelers was third.

On the final night, Sandy continued her outstanding effort at the meet with gold in the much-anticipated women's sprint event. Dalgar was second and Wilson third.

TT cyclist Kwesi Browne won the men's sprint, defeating younger opponents Zion Pulido and Danell James.

Many junior cyclists also competed over the Easter weekend.

Honour roll:

Under-7 girls: Jianna Ballantyne (Rigtech Sonics)

Under-7 boys: Zayne Vierra (Vapor Wake Multi-sport)

Under-9 girls: Renee Titte (Rigtech Sonics)

Under-9 boys: Laiq Lowell (Arima Wheelers)

Under-11 girls: Lashay Nimblett (Madonna Wheelers)

Under-11 boys: Taariq Guevara (Vapor Wake)

Under-13 girls: Scarlette Thorne (Arima Wheelers)

Under-13 boys: Reobn Sheppard (Rigtech Sonics)

Tinymites girls: Melina Lopez (Valkyries)

Tinymite boys: Elisha Greene Jr (Valkyries)

Juvenile girls: Kylee Young (Madonna Wheelers)

Juvenile boys: Cristian Nelson (Vapor Wake)

Junior girls: Arielle Greaves (Rigtech Sonics)

Junior boys: Matthew Da Costa-Hinds (Valkyries/Barbados)

Elite one women: Phoebe Sandy (Madonna Wheelers)

Elite one men: Jadian Neaves (TT)

Elite two men: Andel Garcia (Raiders Cycle and Multi-sport)

Elite three men: Josiah Williams (Valkyries)

Masters 40-49: Sheldon Ramjit (Hummingbirds)

Masters 50-59: Roger Malco (Raiders Cycle)

Masters 60-69: James Joseph (Guyana)

Masters 70+: Cyril Fook (Valkyries)

International men: Luke Fetzer (Turbo Velo Pickle Juice, US)

TT women: Phoebe Sandy (Madonna Wheelers)

TT men: Jadian Neaves (TT)

Most outstanding club: Rigtech Sonics