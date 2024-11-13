Powell wants Windies show pedigree in must-win T20

West Indies captain Rovman Powell hits a six as England's Phil Salt keeps wicket in the second T20 in Barbados on November 10. -

TRAILING the five-match T20 series against England 2-0, West Indies skipper Rovman Powell believes the third match on November 14 provides an ideal opportunity for his team to show what they’re made of.

The remainder of the series bowls off at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in St Lucia and Powell is hoping to reverse the tide, after eight-wicket and seven-wicket defeats, respectively, in the opening T20s at Kensington Oval in Barbados.

West Indies have a chance to turn the series around, providing they execute their plans, Powell said in a pre-match interview on November 13.

He described the Windies' current position as “uncomfortable,” but remains optimistic of a possible comeback.

“It’s a case of us getting back into the series. We just need a win, and once we get a win tomorrow it sets up for a very exciting weekend. The guys are upbeat of our chances of playing good cricket against England even though we are 2-0 down. They guys are in a good space and frame of mind.

“It’s a little uncomfortable, to be honest. It’s a position where we haven’t found ourselves in a long time, but it’s an opportunity for us to show what we’re made of as a T20 team.”

The middle-order, right-handed batsman considers the St Lucia pitch arguably the “best in the Caribbean” and wants an all-out effort from the squad. Powell said this particular pitch provides them with a good opportunity to improve on their past performances.

The maroon arrived in St Lucia on November 12 and held their first training session the next day.

Powell welcomed fast bowler Alzarri Joseph back to the their bowling attack after serving a two-match suspension for an on-field incident during the final ODI against England in Barbados on November 6. Joseph was replaced by Guyanese pacer Shamar Joseph for the first two T20s.

All-rounder Shamar Springer replaces Andre Russell who sprained his left ankle in the first T20.

Windies coach Daren Sammy said, “If we should look on our bowling department, we really needed him (Alzarri). It’s important for him to come and hit the straps and hit the ground running. As a bowling group, we have areas where we need to control the power play; the middle overs generally take care of itself, and he will come to bowl some of the overs at the back end.”

Regarding the loss of early wickets in the past two matches, Powell said, “It’s a case of guys have to look at it from an individual perspective, to see if we as individuals bringing enough to the table. We try our best to try to put it together as a team. We have areas that we definitely need to work on. The guys are in good spirits.”

The third T20 bowls off at 4pm (TT time).