N Touch
News

UWI Half-Marathon aims to help people with dyslexia

Gerard Asyng is all smiles as he completes the UWI SPEC International Half- Marathon at the UWI Sports and Physical Education Centre in St Augustine on November 10. - Photos by Ayanna Kinsale
Gerard Asyng is all smiles as he completes the UWI SPEC International Half- Marathon at the UWI Sports and Physical Education Centre in St Augustine on November 10. - Photos by Ayanna Kinsale

THIS year's 18th UWI SPEC International Half-Marathon, which took place on November 10, aimed to raise funds to help support people with dyslexia.

Organisers collaborated with the Dyslexia Association of TT (DATT) to raise funds to support teacher training in structured literacy education and outreach efforts. It aimed to help people with dyslexia build essential skills, enhance their well-being and foster a sense of achievement and inclusion.

The marathon began and ended at the UWI Sports and Physical Education Centre (SPEC) in St Augustine, attracted a mix of local and international competitors, with past winners coming from Kenya, Venezuela, and the Caribbean.

The race resumed in 2023 after a three-year hiatus owing to the pandemic, with over 1,800 participants from 21 countries.

Tafari Waldron, this year's national Under-20 5,000-metre record-holder, won first place in the men's category and Samantha Shukla secured first place among the women.

>

Newsday photographer Ayanna Kinsale captured these images at the half-marathon.

This participant exuded exuberant enegy after completing the UWI SPEC International Half Marathon at the UWI Sports and Physical Education Centre in St Augustine on November 10. 

These participants supported each other as they completed the UWI SPEC International Half Marathon at the UWI Sports and Physical Education Centre in St Augustine. - 

Collin Pereira completes the UWI SPEC International Half Marathon on November 10. Starting in 2004, the UWI SPEC International Half-Marathon has attracted a mix of local and international competitors, with past winners coming from Kenya, Venezuela, and the Caribbean. -

Samantha Shukla finished first in the UWI SPEC International Half Marathon at the UWI Sports and Physical Education Centre in St Augustine on November 10. This year, organisers raised funds to support people with dyslexia. -

Javan Lynch couldn't help but smile after completing the UWI SPEC International Half Marathon at the UWI Sports and Physical Education Centre in St Augustine on November 10. The race resumed in 2023 after a three-year hiatus owing to the pandemic, with over 1,800 participants from 21 countries. -

Celine Lestrade completed the UWI SPEC International Half Marathon at the UWI Sports and Physical Education Centre in St Augustine. -

Participants came out in their numbers to beat the road during the UWI SPEC International Half Marathon at the UWI Sports and Physical Education Centre in St Augustine on November 10. This year, the marathon's organisers collaborated with the Dyslexia Association of TT to raise funds for people living with dyslexia. -

Sjaelan Evans, left, and Cindy Allman cheer their friend during the UWI SPEC International Half-Marathon. -

>

Kimberly Jackson and Johnathon Hazzard show off their medals after completing the UWI SPEC International Half Marathon at the UWI Sports and Physical Education Centre in St Augustine on November 10. -

Kishore Charles, Zaida Daniel, and Marissa Paul show off their medals after completing the UWI SPEC International Half Marathon at the UWI Sports and Physical Education Centre in St Augustine on November 10. -

National Under-20 5,000-metre record-holder Tafari Waldron claimed victory at the 18th UWI SPEC International Half-Marathon on November 10 in one hour, nine minutes and 53 seconds (1:09:53).
Waldron, winner of a Carifta 5,000m gold medal in April, showed marked improvement over last year’s UWI SPEC Half-Marathon, where he placed third in 1:13:09 in his first appearance at the event. -

Zachry Isaacs pets Seggie during the UWI SPEC International Half Marathon at the UWI Sports and Physical Education Centre in St Augustine on November 10. -

Comments

"UWI Half-Marathon aims to help people with dyslexia"

More in this section