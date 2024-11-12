UWI Half-Marathon aims to help people with dyslexia

Gerard Asyng is all smiles as he completes the UWI SPEC International Half- Marathon at the UWI Sports and Physical Education Centre in St Augustine on November 10. - Photos by Ayanna Kinsale

THIS year's 18th UWI SPEC International Half-Marathon, which took place on November 10, aimed to raise funds to help support people with dyslexia.

Organisers collaborated with the Dyslexia Association of TT (DATT) to raise funds to support teacher training in structured literacy education and outreach efforts. It aimed to help people with dyslexia build essential skills, enhance their well-being and foster a sense of achievement and inclusion.

The marathon began and ended at the UWI Sports and Physical Education Centre (SPEC) in St Augustine, attracted a mix of local and international competitors, with past winners coming from Kenya, Venezuela, and the Caribbean.

The race resumed in 2023 after a three-year hiatus owing to the pandemic, with over 1,800 participants from 21 countries.

Tafari Waldron, this year's national Under-20 5,000-metre record-holder, won first place in the men's category and Samantha Shukla secured first place among the women.

Newsday photographer Ayanna Kinsale captured these images at the half-marathon.

