Red Force blow past Harpy Eagles

TT Red Force batsman Jyd Goolie plays a shot during the CG United Super 50 Cup match against Guyana Harpy Eagles, on November 9, at the Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

SHERDON PIERRE

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force top order batter Amir Jangoo blasted his maiden century to set up a comprehensive 45-run victory via DLS method against Guyana Harpy Eagles in the GC Championship Super 50 Tournament on November 9 at the Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair.

Harpy Eagles won the toss and inserted TT Red Force to bat in a reduced 45-over game due to a delayed start because of a wet outfield.

Guyana got the early strike of Tion Webster who was bowled by Nial Smith for six runs with the score on 9/1.

In walked the in-form Amir Jangoo to the wicket having scored back-to-back half-centuries (96 and 70) in his last two innings.

Jangoo along with Kjorn Ottley added a 149-run partnership before Ottley was caught on the leg-side boundary by Kevlon Anderson off Keemo Paul for a well-played 66 runs that included seven boundaries.

Jangoo increased his strike rate with some lofty blows before bringing up his maiden List A century with an outside edge to the left of an outstretched wicketkeeper Tevin Imlach.

Looking to maximize on the remaining balls Jangoo went for another but was caught inches in front of the boundary by Anderson off the bowling Ronaldo Alimohammed for 111 runs with 10 boundaries and two maximums.

Jangoo is currently second in the run-scoring table with 337 runs and is only behind Justin Greaves on 401 runs.

Jyd Goolie demonstrated his power hitting range as he scored a brisk unbeaten 68 runs from 51 balls including eight boundaries and two maximums.

He was assisted by the veteran Jason Mohammed who added 17 runs to complete the total of 288/3 from their allotted 45 overs.

Harpy Eagles began their chase cautiously with the left-handed pair of Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Matthew Nandu.

West Indies fast bowler Anderson Phillip broke the partnership with the score on 24 off his first ball of the sixth over bowling Nandu for 12 runs.

In his next over, Phillip got his second scalp claiming the wicket of Chanderpaul (16 runs) chasing a wide ball down the leg-side and was brilliantly caught one-handed by wicket-keeper Joshua Da Silva.

Then, Caribbean Premier League winner Khary Pierre joined in the action when he bowled Skipper Imlach for 12 runs updating the score to 56/3.

Anderson and Kemol Savory repaired the innings somewhat sharing in a 57-run partnership before off-spinner Bryan Charles had Anderson caught by Webster for 32 runs.

New batsman Paul smacked Charles for a maximum but was caught by Mohammed the next ball for six runs with the score 119-5.

Part-time offie Mohammed removed Alimohammed (21) and leggie Cariah got the wicket of Junior Sinclair (16), Guyana reeling at 182-7.

Guyana were 201/7 before bad light stopped giving Red Force a 45-run victory by DLS.

Scores

RED FORCE 288-3 in 45 overs (Amir Jangoo 111, Jyd Goolie 68 not out, Kjorn Ottley 66, Jason Mohammed 17 not out).

HARPY EAGLES 201-7 in 39 overs (Kemol Savory 69 not out, Kevlon Anderson 32, Ronaldo Alimohamed 21, Tagenarine Chanderpaul 16, Junior Sinclair 16, Matthew Nandu 12, Tevin Imlach 12, Veerasammy Permaul 12 not out; Anderson Phillip 2-37, Bryan Charles 2-40).

