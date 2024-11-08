Naparima, Fatima cruise in Intercol zonal quarters

Fatima College forward Michael Chaves. - DANIEL PRENTICE/FILE PHOTO

THE premiership division demonstrated their class when Coca Cola Intercol zonal quarterfinals were held on November 7.

It was an opportunity for the lower division schools to match their skills against some of best school teams in Trinidad and Tobago.

At the Naparima College school ground, Lewis Street, San Fernando, the home team defeated Pt Fortin East Secondary by a resounding 18-0 margin in the south zone.

Israel Joseph was the star of the day netting six goals to lead the charge. Jabari Richardson also was not shy in front of goal with four goals, national Under-14 captain Adasa Richardson bagged a hat-trick and Xarion France found the back of the net twice. Scoring one each were Jerrel Cooper, TT Under-14 vice-captain Sebastian James and Akiel Vesprey.

Staying in that zone, Presentation College, San Fernando cruised to a 7-0 victory over Ste Madeleine Secondary at Manny Ramjohn Stadium.

There were also one-sided matches in the north zone.

Fatima College crushed Mucurapo West Secondary 11-1 at St Anthony's College ground in Westmoorings. Michael Chaves led Fatima with a hat-trick. The other players to score for Fatima were Luke Correia (two goals), Jedaiah King (two goals), Matthew Barrington (one), Liam Gooding (one), Jaheem Bailey (one) and Isaiah Fernandes (one).

While Fatima were running up the score in Westmoorings, St Anthony's eased to a 5-1 victory over Trinity College at the Queen's Royal College ground in St Clair.

In the east zone, Arima North Secondary got past Holy Cross College 3-0 at the Arima Velodrome to continue the perfect record for the premiership schools on the day.

There were two matches where premiership teams were not involved. In Tobago, Mason Hall defeated Bishop's High School 4-1 at Shaw Park.

In the central zone, Presentation, Chaguanas edged Carapichaima West Secondary 3-2 and the former's school ground.

November 8 fixtures:

Central zone

Carapichaima East vs Couva East, Couva East, 3.30 pm

Chaguanas North vs Couva West, Edinburgh 500, 3.30 pm

East zone

San Juan North vs Valencia, Arima Velodrome, 3.30 pm

St Augustine vs El Dorado East, Arima Velodrome, 5.30 pm

North zone

Malick vs St Mary's, Fatima, 3.30 pm

QRC vs East Mucurapo, St Mary's, 3.30 pm

South zone

Pleasantville vs Rio Claro West, Manny Ramjohn Stadium, 3.30 pm

St Benedict's vs Siparia West, Mahaica Oval, 3.30 pm