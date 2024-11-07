Windies coach Sammy: Joseph walking off the field unacceptable

St Lucia Kings' pacer Alzarri Joseph celebrates the dismissal of Barbados Royals' Quinton de Kock during the 2024 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League match 22 at Guyana National Stadium on September 21, in Providence, Guyana. - File photo courtesy CPL T20 - (CPL T20)

HEAD coach of the West Indies One-Day International team Daren Sammy, called the behaviour of his fast bowler Alzarri Joseph unacceptable, after the latter walked off the field during an ODI match against England at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados on November 6.

An espncricinfo article quoted Sammy as saying,"Behaviour like that is unacceptable on my cricket field. We will be friends...but in the culture I'm trying to build, that's unacceptable. We will definitely have a chat about that."

Joseph was bowling the fourth over of the match when he was visibly upset. He was seen moving his arms around and the commentators during the televised match believed he was not pleased with the field Windies captain Shai Hope set.

Joseph remained animated during the over and despite grabbing the wicket of Jordan Cox, his mood did not change and he did not celebrate with his teammates.

After he completed the over, Joseph stormed off the field and West Indies were down to ten men.

>

The coaching staff, including Sammy, were seen on TV looking disappointed by what was unfolding. Substitute fielder Hayden Walsh started getting ready to replace Joseph. Joseph and Walsh were seen having a conversation on the bench, before the former returned to the field after the fifth over.

Hope was also asked about the incident following the match. He said, "No comment." Probed more about how the team was affected, he said, "We just got to control what we can control. I think that in a situation like that we just got to understand that things happen, but it was great to see guys who we called upon raise their hand and did the job."

Match commentator Mark Butcher did not like Joseph's attitude. Butcher said, "As a captain or as a player when you have a disagreement around tactics or have a disagreement about something on the field...you work that out either behind close doors (or) get on with your job. The captain asks you to bowl to a field, you bowl to it."

West Indies went on to win the match by eight wickets and clinch the three-match series 2-1. The teams will now face off in a five-match T20 series, bowling off on November 9 in Barbados.