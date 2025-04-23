Kitten With A Whip claws to victory in NLCB Champagne Stakes

Santa Rosa Park. - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

JASON CLIFTON

KITTEN With A Whip, clawed her way to victory in the NLCB Champagne Stakes, on the Easter Monday holiday card at Santa Rosa Park, Arima.

When the field was sent by starter Wayne Campbell all had a level break.

As the runners continued their journey up the backstretch, Kitten With A Whip had a narrow advantage over her American-bred counterpart El Chico Malo.

Due to rain, Kitten With A Whip began to glide a little more. El Chico Malo started to throw in a second gear and Midnight Lover was always observing from the rear.

As the field approached 800 metres it was now a two-horse contest with Kitten With A Whip and El Chico Malo battling for the minor positions and Striking Chrome back in third and Midnight Lover still trailing.

With a little over 400 metres left in the contest, veteran rider Ricardo Jadoo, asked the filly Kitten With A Whip for a little more effort. She willingly obliged and opened up a two-length gap on her American-bred counterpart El Chico Malo.

As the gap began to shorten, with 200 metres Jadoo was able to find a sixth gear asking the filly to open up, and with a burst of nitrogen, she was able to kick on by just one length giving her a second victory.

In the jockeys column, champion rider Dillon Khelawan had a double. Trainer Glenn Mendez saddled two winners on the holiday card.

Racing action will resume on May 30 when the first leg of the local triple crown the grade one Guineas will be the highlight of the day’s programme.