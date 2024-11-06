Windies' Alzarri Joseph walks off field in final ODI vs England

West Indies' Alzarri Joseph bowls against England during the third ODI match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, on November 6. (AP Photo) -

West Indies fast bowler Alzarri Joseph unconventionally walked off the field of play for one over during the third and final fixture of the ODI series against England on November 6, briefly leaving the maroon team to contest the tie with ten men, in the fifth over.

With England batting first at Kensington Oval in Barbados, fellow pacer Matthew Forde and Joseph opened the bowling for the Windies, with former grabbing the early wicket of opener Will Jacks in the third over.

Before Joseph bowled his second over, the fourth, Joseph held a lengthy discussion with skipper/wicketkeeper Shai Hope, seemingly about how the captain set the field.

Despite bowling three dots and then dismissing Jordan Cox (one) caught behind, Joseph completed his over with two more dot balls, and then exited the field back into the West Indies dressing room.

ODI coach Daren Sammy was seen on the boundary rope trying to calm things down. The match resumed soon after without Joseph on the pitch as Forde continued his spell.

>

It was reported that sub-fielder Hayden Walsh began to remove his bib during the controversial fifth over to come on, but Joseph came back out and sat in the dugout.

After Forde’s over, Joseph returned to the field of play but was replaced from bowling duties by another fast bowler Romario Shepherd.

Forde and Shepherd bowled consecutively until the 11th over when Joseph was brought back to the attack.

The ODI series is tied 1-1.