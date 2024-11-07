Cyclists Tariq Woods, Phoebe Sandy top Track Challenge Series

In this March 17 file photo, Phoebe Sandy ,front, finishes first in the elite women’s 500 meters during the Southern Games, Skinner Park, San Fernando. - AYANNA KINSALE

Evolution Cycling Academy’s Tariq Woods emerged elite men’s overall champion of the TT Cycling Federation’s Track Challenge Series which concluded on November 3.

Across five events throughout the season, Woods topped the field in the end with Arima Wheelers’ Ryan D’Abreau and Raiders Cycle & Multisport’s Liam Trepte pedalling to silver and bronze respectively.

Madonna Wheeler’s Phoebe Sandy was crowned overall champion of the elite women. Arima’s Adrianna Seyjagat rode to runner-up while club-mate Alexia Wilson held on for third place.

Arima also captured the one-two finish in the junior men event with Jelani Need and Danell James claiming the top two spots. Raiders’ Jadian Neaves was third.

Kylie Young (Madonna) was victorious in the juvenile women followed by second place Shameka Hoyte (Vapor Wake) and third ranked Cassidy Samaroo (Rigtech Sonics).

Kafele Desormeaux (Arima) won the men’s equivalent while club-mate Zion Lucas and Cristian Nelson (Vapor Wake) completed the top three finishers.

Other Results

Masters 40-49 - 1. Royden Bacchus (Raiders), 2. Collin Wilson (The Braves), 3. Sheldon Ramjit (Hummingbirds)

Masters 50-59 - 1. Marlon Joseph (Unattached), 2. Roger Malco (Raiders), 3. Roger Simon (Raiders)

Masters 60-69 - 1. Cyril Fook (Valkyries), 2. Joel Browne (Arima), 3. Earle Gonzales (Madonna)

Master 70+ - 1. Pat Nelson (Breakaway), 2. Roy Daniel (Rigtech), 3. Clyde Polonaise (Southclaine)

Youth Developers

U7 Girls - 1. Salome Bayley (Madonna), 2. Precious Sonnilal (Rigtech)

U7 Boys - 1. Darn Prince (Vapour Wake), 2. Orion Dandrade (Madonna), 3. Zayne Vierra (Vapor Wake)

U9 Girls - 1. Leah Mitchell (Madonna), 2. Xhariya Alexander (Madonna), 3. Abigail Titte (Rigtech)

U9 Boys - 1. Tyler Title (Rigtech), 2. Ryan Sheppard (Rigtech), 3. Laiq Lowell (Madonna)

U11 Girls - 1. Sashay Nimblett (Madonna), 2. Ashlee Soo Hon (Madonna), 3. Anna-Lee Titte (Rigtech)

U11 Boys - 1. Aeden Garcia (Arima), 2. Taariq Guevara (Vapor Wake), 3. Elijah Christopher (Vapor Wake)

U13 Girls - 1. Scarlett Thorne (Arima), 2. Annalyse Watson (Madonna), 3. Lisa Joe Boodoo (Rigtech)

U13 Boys - 1. Reon Sheppard (Rigtech), 2. Tyler La Foucade (Humminbirds), 3. Shane James (Arima)

Tinymites Małe - 1. Elisha Greene Jr (Unattached), 2. Lian Lowell (Madonna), 3. Isaiah Sobers (Arima)

Tinymites Female - 1. Melina Lopez (Unattached), 2. Rayann Sheppard (Rigtech), 3. Kayanna Mayers (Rigtech)