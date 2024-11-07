Benjamin Mahon, Alex Sharma debut at Motorsport Games in karting

Trinidad and Tobago's Alex Sharma competes at the 2024 FIA Motorsport Games in held between October 23-27 in Valencia, Spain. - TT Karting Association

TWO teenagers from Trinidad and Tobago held their own against some of the best karting nations in the world on this country’s maiden outing at the recently concluded 2024 FIA Motorsport Games in held between October 23-27 in Valencia, Spain.

A TT Karting Association statement said Benjamin Mahon, 17, and Alex Sharma, 14, competed in the karting junior sprint and karting senior sprint categories respectively, and were the sole entrants from TT.

In senior qualifying, Mahon qualified in 27th out of 35 drivers. Out of the three senior heat races, Mahon’s best finish would be a 22nd finish from 35 drivers.

In the final, he finished 24th from 35 drivers beating nations including Australia, Japan, Mexico and Sweden. Luca Magnussen, younger brother of Formula 1 driver Kevin Magnussen, managed a tenth-place finish.

In junior qualifying, Sharma impressed by setting the sixth-fastest time out of 36 drivers. Out of the crash-riddled junior heat races, his best result was a 14th finish from 36 drivers. In the final, he finished in 20th from 36 drivers.

Mahon and Sharma were the sole entrants from this country. They were selected to participate in the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) administered tournament by the TT Automobile Sports Association, the local governing body for motorsport.

The 2024 FIA Motorsport Games brought together over 650 athletes representing 82 nations in 26 categories of motorsport including Formula 4, GT Racing, Karting, Drifting, Esports and Rally.

Each of this country’s drivers competed against drivers from 35 other nations. Only one driver per country is permitted in each category. TT was the only nation in the competition that does not have a local karting track.

Karting is considered a foundation motorsport on the FIA’s pathway to Formula 1.

Team manager and president of the TT Karting Association, Shiv Sharma said, “In this first entry into the Motorsport Games, TT has already raised the bar set by our Caribbean brothers and sisters who have entered previously.

“It is a message to the world that Trinidad and Tobago is here and we too are a player in motorsport.

“Our nation started with two entrants in 2024 and hopefully, in 2026 that number will increase. With good administration, the sky is the limit.”