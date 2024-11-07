APT James under maintenance, Galleons Passage picks up the slack

In this 2021 file photo, the inter-island ferry the Galleons Passage is docked at the Scarborough port. - Photo by Jeff K Mayers

THE Trinidad and Tobago Inter-Island Transportation Co has advised that the Galleons Passage will replace the APT James for scheduled sailings between Trinidad and Tobago, while the APT James is taken out of service for planned maintenance.

A media release from the transportation company on November 6 said the change in vessels will take place with immediate effect.

The release added departure times were revised, with the 6.30 am sailing from Trinidad rescheduled to depart at 6 am and the 4 pm sailing from Tobago rescheduled to 2 pm.