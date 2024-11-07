Advance Foam – new Tempur distributor for Caribbean

Tempur Sealy (TPX) recently announced the appointment of long-standing licensee, Advance Foam in Trinidad and Tobago, as its newest TEMPUR Distributor.

Currently the largest bedding manufacturer in the Caribbean region with two factories, according to a press release, Advance Foam represents the Tempur Sealy brand portfolio throughout the Caribbean as well as Panama and Costa Rica.

Founded in 1991, Tempur released the first Visco elastic mattress with memory foam, created by the American Space Foundation, to the world.

Today it is the highest premium selling brand in the United States and is sold in over 100 countries throughout the world. With he acquisition of the Sealy Mattress company in 2013, Tempur Sealy is today the largest manufacturer of mattresses in the USA, providing America's number one mattress brand.

Travis Ali, the chairman and CEO of Advance Foam said in the release, “Advance Foam has been in the mattress business for over 30 years with two vertically integrated plants, one in Orange Grove Estate, Trinidad, and the other in Lowlands, Barbados totaling over 350,000 sq ft.

"Combined, the company has over 400 employees and is the largest mattress producer in the Caribbean region. We have had a long mutually beneficial relationship with (TPX) as a Sealy licensee since 2015.

With the addition of Advance Foam as a Tempur Distributor, TPX is able to offer the top selling premium Memory foam mattress in all areas of the region bringing premium sleep to more of its customers worldwide.

“We at Advance Foam are proud to offer the complete Brand portfolio of Tempur Sealy, with Tempu® , Stearns & Foster and Sealy available we can provide our retailers and Hotel operators excellent sleep solutions for all customers,” said Raj Maharaj, VP Sales and Marketing.