Veteran Footballers Foundation congratulates Dwight Yorke on coaching appointment

PRESIDENT of the Veteran Footballers Foundation of Trinidad and Tobago Selby Browne, is pleased with the decision to appoint national football legend Dwight Yorke as the new coach of the TT men's senior football team.

On November 1, the TT Football Association (TTFA) made the announcement.

"The decision of the TTFA president (Kieron Edwards) and executive to (appoint) Dwight Yorke as the national football coach of TT is most heartening and welcome," Browne said via a media release.

Yorke is a former Manchester United star and was part of a legendary team in the late 1990s and early 2000s. He was the captain of the national team at the 2006 FIFA World Cup.

"It is a great opportunity for Mr Yorke, his assistant coaches, and staff to take up the challenge. Surely Mr Yorke would bring his vast knowledge and experience at the highest level of the game, to benefit football in TT."

Browne said Yorke can inspire the TT players. "We expect this new chapter to be most motivational for the young footballers in TT and I compliment president Edwards for having taken the critical decision after review of the many recommendations and applications for the position of national coach of TT."

He said it will be a team effort to improve TT football. "All that is required now is the fullest support with blessings and good luck on and off the field, to coach Yorke, his staff and our national team. The challenge is on, and the goal is we must win at all costs. My advice to coach Yorke is to be inclusive, it’s all hands on board. The appointment has been made by the TTFA, there is no need for speculation, and we must now get behind our new national coach to give him the opportunity to successfully make his mark."

Former national midfielder Angus Eve was sacked three months ago. Derek King has been interim TT coach since then.

The TTFA has hired Yorke with the aim of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup