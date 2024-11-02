Property tax payment deadline extended to December 20

Dozens of residents form long lines to pay their property taxes at the Ministry of Finance, Inland Revenue Division, Wrightson Road, Port of Spain on September 12, 2024. - File photo

FINANCE Minister Colm Imbert has announced a new deadline to pay property tax to December 20.

In an X (formerly Twitter) post on November 2, Imbert announced the new payment deadline and stated the deadline for Board of Inland Revenue to deliver property tax notices has been extended to November 29.

On June 25, the Ministry advised residential property owners to disregard tax notices dated before March 6, as the Property Tax Act was amended. The amendment changed the rate of tax payable from three per cent to two per cent and payments were due by September 30.

On September 23, it was announced the deadline was pushed back from September 30 to November 29.

In the post, Imbert also said payments could also now be made online at Republic Bank from “next week Friday (November 8).”

On October 30, on its website, the Ministry announced the introduction of property tax online bill payment.

First Citizens customers were able to pay their property tax via the First Citizens Online Banking from that day.