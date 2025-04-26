Missing PH driver found dead in Debe

Niradh Ragoonanan, 46 -

A body discovered along the SS Erin Road in Debe on April 25 is believed to be that of missing PH driver Niradh Ragoonanan of La Fortune, La Romain.

The body was discovered in some bushes near the decommissioned roundabout which was once used while the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway Extension was being built. This is just a few minutes drive from where Ragoonanan lived.

At the scene, Hunters Search and Rescue Team head Vallence Rambharat told Newsday they discovered the body around 2 pm, a half hour after they began searching.

"From observation, because we don't tamper with a crime scene, what we observed is that the wrists were...bound together with a black rope and that's as much as we have seen. What we were told subsequently was that there were gunshot wounds to the body."

His wife and two children were inconsolable at the scene and declined an interview.

However, initial police reports said the 46-year-old driver was reported missing after he never returned home on April 24. A relative told police he contacted his daughter around 6.30 pm, informing her he would be home shortly and to be on the lookout to open the front gate. He never showed and calls to his phone kept going to voicemail.

Police made checks at both the Penal and San Fernando taxi stands and interviewed people unsuccessfully. CCTV footage placed him in Debe around 6.40 pm.

Ragoonanan's blue Nissan Almera, which Newsday understands was recently purchased, has not been recovered.