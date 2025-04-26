Roberts labels Rambally as ‘last Judas’

Dinesh Rambally -

Opposition Senator Anil Roberts branded former UNC MP Dinesh Rambally the “Last Judas,” accusing him of betraying UNC leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, SC.

He spoke at a UNC meeting at the car park of Vickar’s Country Club at Rochard Douglas Road in Barrackpore on the night of April 24 when Rambally was seen attending a PNM meeting in Sangre Grande.

Rambally is one of five former UNC MPs who publicly questioned Persad-Bissessar’s ability to lead the party to national victory at the general election on April 28.

Roberts said: “And now, I see a picture – the last Judas has gone to the red team.

“Dinesh Rambally is in a PNM meeting right now. I say to all of them: good riddance, goodbye, and off to the PNM in opposition, as Kamla Persad-Bissessar, who fed you and who purged you, shall be the next prime minister with all of the country supporting her.”

Roberts praised Persad-Bissessar’s resilience and declared her the party’s undisputed leader heading into the upcoming election.

“You must trust and believe in your leader. She has experience, the brain and the testicular fortitude to stand and fight,” Roberts told supporters.

“We are all united now under the leader, but for the last two years and eight months, there were people inside who were claiming to be UNC members – members of Parliament – who were actively trying to mash up the UNC, trying to take down our leader.”

Rambally, the general secretary of the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha, interviewed Prime Minister Stuart Young on Jaagriti TV earlier this week.

Both Young and Persad-Bissessar were invited to appear. However, only Young attended.