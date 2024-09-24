Government extends deadline: Pay property tax on or before Nov 29

A few people went to pay their property tax at the Inland Revenue Division, Ministry of Finance, Port of Spain on September 23. The long lines dwindled after Government on September 20 announced the deadline to pay would be extended beyond September 30. - AYANNA KINSALE

THE Finance Ministry, in a press release on September 23, has announced an extension of the time period for payment of the property tax.

The original deadline date of September 30 has been extended to November 29, pursuant to Legal Notice 175 of 2024 which was published on Monday.

The ministry said that consequently, owners and occupiers of residential land in receipt of a Notice of Assessment from the Board of Inland Revenue (BIR) have until November 29, to pay the tax without incurring any penalties.

The release said that Minister Colm Imbert was cognizant that there are still lingering issues concerning receipt of Notices of Assessment by some owners and occupiers of residential land from the BIR.

As such, the release said, pursuant to Legal Notice 175 of 2024, the time period for the BIR to issue Notices of Assessment has also been extended to October 31.

The release said the ministry continues to actively pursue other forms of payment for this tax and will provide another update on this matter in due course. It also reminded that pursuant to Property Tax (Amendment) Act, 2024, the rate of this tax was decreased from three per cent to two per cent.

The release was issued on Monday after working hours. Earlier in the day, while home-owners were still awaiting word on the new deadline, checks made at the Ministry of Finance, Inland Revenue Division, Port of Spain revealed no lines to make the payment.

This was in stark contrast to the previous week, where home-owners would have spent upwards of two hours in “long, daunting” lines to pay their property tax.

One home-owner told Newsday on Monday that the payment process was quick and easy. She said it was a case of “in and out” in less than ten minutes.

On September 20, Imbert announced in the House of Representatives that deadline for the payment of the will be extended. This after the Government acknowledged people's enthusiasm to pay the tax yet there being many challenges in doing so.

In a post on X, Imbert questioned what he described as confusion in the Opposition UNC over the issue of online payments.

"The irony is that while the Leader of the Opposition has declared that she is resolutely opposed to any transition to cashless payments in TT, because in her mind this would compromise private banking information, the UNC Opposition Couva South MP is demanding online payment," Imbert wrote on X.

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has publicly said she is against the establishment of a cashless society because it could give Government the power to obtain people's private financial information.

She first made this comment in August at a UNC public meeting in Chaguanas, and repeated it at another UNC meeting in Chaguanas on September 16.

At the latter, she said, "A cashless society means the control and coercion of citizens. It will destroy your freedoms, privacy, rights, and privileges you currently have, because you will have no control over your own money to live.

"The PNM and their cashless society will empty your accounts in the dead of night and pelt you and your family on the road when you have no cash to pay your living expenses."

Responding to questions in the Senate on September 17 about these challenges, Imbert said solutions were being worked on to address them.