Government introduces online property tax payments with FCB

Dozens of residents form long lines to pay their property taxes at the Ministry of Finance, Inland Revenue Division, Wrightson Road, Port of Spain on September 12, 2024. - File photo

THE government has fulfilled its promise to offer an online payment option for property taxes, responding to homeowners’ complaints about long lines at payment locations.

On October 30, the Finance Ministry announced, via its website, a notice about the introduction of property tax online bill payment.

The notice was also shared on the ministry’s Facebook page at 10.10 pm, which said starting from 10 pm on October 30, customers of state-owned First Citizens Bank can pay their property tax through the bank’s online and mobile app.

To access this new payment option, customers must add “Inland Revenue Division — Property Tax” as a standard payee and follow the usual payment process.

Each property requires a separate payee to be added.

Customers should have their property PIN and media number ready, as provided by the ministry’s Notice of Assessment Bill.

The ministry advises, “Please note, the property PIN Number should be inputted in the payee account number field.”

When making a payment, customers must select the IRD property tax payee, enter the media number in the description field and complete the required fields.

Earlier in the day on October 30, Finance Minister Colm Imbert assured attendees at the TT Stock Exchange Capital Market Conference in Port of Spain that in the near future, everyone would be able to pay their taxes online.

He emphasised that such an initiative is part of the government committing to providing digital options for all financial transactions.

Many homeowners have expressed frustration over the lack of online payment options, forcing them to visit the Board of Inland Revenue (BIR) offices nationwide.

The original payment deadline was September 30, but the ministry has extended it to November 29.

Property owners and occupiers of residential land who received a notice of assessment from the BIR have until November 29 to pay the tax without incurring penalties.

Imbert previously acknowledged that people were still experiencing issues receiving their notices of assessment from the BIR.

Under the Property Tax (Amendment) Act, 2024, the rate of the tax was decreased from three per cent to two per cent.