Associated Brands celebrates 50 years with award ceremony

From left, Nicholas Lok Jack – group chief executive officer and deputy chairman, ABIL; Jamie Lok Jack – director, ABIL; Christian Lok Jack - management trainee, ABIL; Gregory Lok Jack – director, ABIL; Christopher Lok Jack – director, ABIL; Glenda Lok Jack – director, ABIL and Arthur Lok Jack – founder of ABIL at the special long service award ceremony. - Photo courtesy ABIL

ASSOCIATED Brands Industries Ltd (ABIL) celebrated 50 years with a long-service award ceremony at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA) in Port of Spain on October 23.

A media release from ABIL said the company honoured employees who dedicated ten years or more of service to the company.

“The event marked the company’s 50th anniversary and celebrated the exceptional contributions of 472 employees from its Trinidad and Tobago workforce across its four divisions: Charles Candy, Sunshine Snacks, Consolidated Biscuits and Universal Foods Ltd the release said.

“Representing 28 per cent of the company's 1,700-strong workforce in Trinidad and Tobago, these honourees embody the dedication and commitment that have fuelled ABIL’s growth and success over the past half-century. Among them, 15 employees were celebrated for 40 years or more of dedicated service, with four remarkable individuals commemorating over 45 years with the company.”

>

CEO Nicholas Lok Jack said in his opening remarks that having close to 500 employees with ten or more years’ service was a testament to the loyalty of the employees. He said the level of dedication they had shown, particularly within a competitive market, was notable, given the trend of declining employee tenure.

Founder and chairman of ABIL Arthur Lok Jack expressed heartfelt gratitude to the staff.

"This event is not only a celebration of our company's achievements but also a tribute to the people who have driven our success over the years. Their commitment is the cornerstone of our progress and the heart of our company culture.”