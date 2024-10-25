First Citizens marks 17 years at Divali Nagar

First Citizens general manager, retail and commercial banking, Sana Ragbir delivers remarks at the opening ceremony of Divali Nagar 2024. - Photo courtesy First Citizens

First Citizens is commemorating its 17th year as the official bank of the Divali Nagar.

In a release on Friday, First Citizens said it has been a key sponsor since 2007, continuously supporting the event's growth and providing services that meet the needs of attendees.

The Divali Nagar draws thousands of visitors annually to commemorate the Hindu festival of lights.

At this year's launch, First Citizens general manager of retail and commercial banking, Sana Ragbir, said: "The bank has proudly served as the official bank of the Divali Nagar for the last 17 years, offering support to ensure that this cultural event continues to grow.

"This year, we are thrilled to once again provide greater convenience with our ATM, allowing attendees to focus on the joy and spirituality of the event while ensuring that their cash needs are met."

First Citizens places great emphasis on its role in community development and actively engages in several partnerships of national cultural events like Divali Nagar, the release said.