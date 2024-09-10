BPTT completes pipeline upgrade

A worker installing a pipe as part of bpTT's Ocelot project to replace some 13 kilometers of new pipeline. - Photo courtesy bpTT

BPTT president David Campbell says a recent replacement pipeline project – the company’s fifth infrastructural upgrade in six years – demonstrates its commitment to “unlocking the energy future of TT.”

In a press release, the company noted that hydrocarbons were transported from the Beachfield gas receiving facility to its terminal at Galeota Point for processing, “completing the integration of this new infrastructure into its existing operations.”

Thirteen kilometres of new six-inch pipelines were installed along the current pipeline path.

“The existing pipeline, which has come to the end of its design life, has now been taken safely out of service,” bpTT said. “This critical infrastructure upgrade project helps underpin safe and reliable operations."

It said this project followed the Trinidad offshore pipeline replacement (TOPR) project, completed in 2023 which involved replacing 96km of 12-inch pipeline for transporting liquids from bp’s production facilities offshore to the terminal at Galeota Point.

BpTT said the gas business in TT plays “a key role, delivering resilient hydrocarbons in support of bp’s strategy and in helping bp become a simpler, more focused and higher-value company.”

Campbell said the asset integrity project "was essential to be able to safely provide gas to meet our existing contractual obligations and prepares our operations for the next wave of gas developments.”