TTFA partners with Caribbean Chemicals in $1.5m deal

TTFA President William Wallace at right with Caribbean Chemicals chairman Joe Pires and Men?s Senior Team head coach Terry Fenwick on the pitch at the Ato Boldon Stadium. - TTFA

The TT Football Association (TTFA) announced Caribbean Chemicals & Agencies Ltd as its latest official partner with an agreement that will support the development and improvement of playing pitches at senior, junior and school levels.

The four-year agreement, worth a total of $1.5million, takes effect immediately and follows last week’s announcement of Avec UK as the TTFA’s technical kit and training-wear partner.

Caribbean Chemicals’ investment includes products for the improvement of playing facilities. Chairman Joe Pires also offered his personal support and general counsel on domestic commercial matters as and when required.

The organisation will work with the TTFA to establish international standard pitches across the country by providing technical support through our internationally trained agronomists (technical representatives) for all pitches used by the TTFA.

In a press release issued by the football fraternity on Tuesday, Pires revealed, “Becoming the first domestic partner of the new TTFA administration is a significant moment both for Caribbean Chemicals and for me personally. It was important to us that we were the first to show our support for a new era in TT football as it reflects the confidence we have in this administration and in people like new senior men’s coach, Terry Fenwick, to make the improvements that football fans across the whole of TT are desperate to see.”

Pires is optimistic his investment will provide executive assistance to help accelerate the sport’s overall development.

Caribbean Chemicals will use the most advanced techniques and products from world-renowned companies like BASF, Miller Chemical, Bayer, Omex, Agafert and AgriGro which are already used on some of the top playing fields around the world. The product lines include bio-stimulants and non-toxic additives that will ensure the safety of players, and the highest standards of control.

TTFA president, William Wallace said, “The confirmation of Caribbean Chemicals as a new partner is a significant show of solidarity from a major locally based organisation. I believe this illustration of local support is a hugely meaningful moment in our overall programme and I look forward to a long and successful association.”

Wallace was also pleased to see a recent revival in football sponsors. He believes an increase in sponsorship from local and international brands would play a pivotal role in taking TT football to the next level.

“This is just one of the many things we (new executive) have promised TT we will be rolling out sponsors both locally and internationally. We are focusing more on the field of play. We need to bring that back. Over the last five years, the local football fraternity has not been very happy and we know the pain they went through during that period. We are trying to take away that pain. All of this will culminate in support for the FA through business and other entities,” Wallace added.

National senior team coach Terry Fenwick shared similar sentiments and thinks this new partnership serves as a wonderful opportunity to keep TT’s pitches up to an international standard.

“The people out there got to recognise that where sport, in particular football is moving forward, the fields are so important, so the products brought in by Caribbean Chemicals are going to uplift and bring the surfaces back to playing conditions where we can then invite top-class football brands down to Caribbean to play in their tournaments right here,” said Fenwick.