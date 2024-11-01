Morvant gets new community centre

The new Morvant Central Community Centre - Photo by Mya Quamie

The first community centre ever built in TT has finally been relocated to a renovated facility opposite the original building on Cipriani Street.

The long-awaited new Morvant Central Community Centre opened its doors on October 30. Complete with a gym, multiple classrooms and a computer lab, courtesy of the Digital Transformation Ministry, the centre is a long-time wish of the community finally fulfilled.

Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe-Lewis praised the community's resilience in her speech at the opening.

“You waited, you prayed, you worked, you kept hope alive. and today represents a new beginning for the people of Morvant. It is a testament to your strength, determination, courage and community spirit, and that’s one thing that stands out to me about Morvant as a Tobagonian.”

She gave special recognition to Rhonda Rochard, president of the Morvant Central Community Council, who advocated for the centre’s construction.

“She wrote to the Prime Minister because it was felt that the Minister of Community Development wasn’t moving fast enough. That is woman!”

MP for Laventille East/Morvant Adrian Leonce expressed his hopes for the centre.

“This community centre is going to be the heartbeat of Morvant, it is going to be a space of transformation.

“We are going to be able to give hope to people that feel hopeless, we are going to be able to give direction to people that have lost their way. We are going to bring programmes,

grants and systems that will help develop your personal lives.”

Members of the community council also told Newsday about their hopes for the centre.

Candice Arthur, welfare officer, said, “It will definitely benefit the community and the council

has a lot of things in store for the youths – sports, entertainment, everything. This centre is to bring the youths together, get them off the streets, give them a place to be, something to do and now they can come to a place where they can put their ideas out to us and we make it up.”

Council member Rhona Adams Arrindell said “This is a celebration for the entire community, especially the young ones. We are hoping it will motivate them and give them a complete change of mindset so we will have a better country and community. Because good things come out of Morvant, remember that.”

Newsday also spoke to Adrian Raymond, manager of corporate communications at the National Maintenance Training and Security Company Ltd (MTS), which handled the project management and construction.

He said, “From our perspective, it's a beautiful facility, it's well-built. The auditorium can hold about 300 people, there’s a gym, there’s a full kitchen, and a computer lab.

"There are so many schools around here that can use it for events, and it’s physically centred in the community, which I think is very important. People in the community don’t have to drive to get here, they can just walk up the road and access everything the centre has to offer.”