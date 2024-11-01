Carter wins gold, bronze at Singapore World Cup

Dylan Carter -

Ace TT swimmer Dylan Carter splashed to men’s freestyle 50m gold and 100m bronze at the ongoing World Aquatics Swimming World Cup in Singapore on October 31 and November 1 respectively.

Swimming out of lane five in the 50m final at the OCBC Aquatic Centre, Carter touched the wall in 20.82 seconds while Australian Isaac Cooper swam to silver in 21.01s and German Marius Kusch claimed bronze in 21.04s.

In the heats, Carter clocked 20.96s to top heat six of seven, and advanced to the final as the second fastest qualifier. Dutchman Nyls Korstanje (20.88s) was the fastest qualifier in the heats, but finished fourth (21.12s) in the medal race.

On November 1, Carter added another medal to his 2024 World Cup tally as he secured 100m free bronze in 46.60s, swimming out lane one. China's Zhanle Pan took top honours in 46.09s while Italian Thomas Ceccon grabbed silver in 46.25s.

Earlier, Carter was third fastest in heat ten of 11, and clocked 47.34s. Overall, he was seventh fastest in the heats, but improved his showing in the final to seal a podium place.

>

The two-time TT Olympian finished fifth in the men’s 50m backstroke on the same day. He stopped the clock on 23.13s, competing out of lane two. Australian Cooper (22.61s), South African Pieter Coetze (22.75s) and Poland’s Kacper Stokowski (23.05s) were the top three finishers respectively.

In the preliminary round, Carter was fourth fastest in heat five of five in 23.18s. Overall, he was fifth fastest of the advancing finalists.

Carter is expected to contest the 50m butterfly event on November 2.