Cantaro Champions, Grande Titans share top honours at Cricket Festival

Cantaro Champions pose for a group photo with Minister of Education Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly at the Community Cricket Coaching Programme’s Cricket Festival on October 26. - Photo courtesy SportTT

HOSTS Cantaro Champions and the Grande Titans of Brooklyn, Sangre Grande, shared the spoils at the Community Cricket Coaching Programme’s Cricket Festival at Brian Lara Recreation Ground in Santa Cruz on October 26.

Cantaro Champions prevailed by 98 runs in the 12-15 age category, while Grande Titans triumphed in the 7-11 category. On both occasions, Arouca Gladiators finished as runners up, with La Pastora Unstoppables coming in third.

Close to 140 boys and girls from communities in northeast Trinidad came to the Cantaro venue to show off the cricketing skills developed during the 12-week programme, which was held courtesy the Ministry of Sport and Community Development’s ‘I Choose Sport’ initiative.

The east/north Trinidad programme was launched in August by the Sports Company of TT (SporTT) in collaboration with the TT Cricket Board (TTCB).

A SporTT statement on October 29 said Minister of Education and St Ann’s East MP Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly joined the Cantaro crowd to cheer on the young athletes and engage with the community.

In her brief remarks, Gadsby-Dolly reinforced the importance of sport development programmes, which promote healthy lifestyles and help shape youth positively.

She commended the young cricketers and their families, and thanked SporTT and the TTCB for creating a space for youth to thrive on and off the field.

Several current and former national and West Indies cricketers have also been providing a boost to the programme.

SporTT athlete development officer and West Indies women’s cricket legend Anisa Mohammed, spearheaded the programme with support from senior coordinator Samuel Badree, ex-Windies women captain Merissa Aguilleira, coordinator Vinood Maharaj and ex-TT all-rounder Navin Stewart.

Britney Cooper, Stacey-Ann King, Mohammed and Brenda Solozano all supported the programme. Mohammed, Cooper, King and Badree are also T20 World Cup winners.

Mohammed is optimistic the programme will bear fruit in the coming years.

“This programme is more than just cricket coaching,” Mohammed said. “It’s about empowering our youth, building a sense of community, and inspiring the next generation of cricketers and leaders in TT.”

The programme heads to west Trinidad November 1. Tobago is also enjoying cricket development through an ongoing girls’ hardball programme at Shaw Park Recreation Ground.

Promising players are also being connected with TTCB-affiliated clubs and organisations so they can continue their progress.

Community Cricket Programme Honour Roll

Results

Age 7-11

1. Grande Titans

2. Arouca Gladiators

3. Cantaro Champions

4. La Pastora Unstoppables

Age 12-15

1. Cantaro Champions

2. Arouca Gladiators

3. Grande Titans

4. La Pastora Unstoppables

Awards

7-11 Age Group

Cantaro Champions

Nathan Honore (Best Batter)

Yumani Mitchell (Best Bowler)

La Pastora Unstoppables

Karen Jacobs (Best Batter)

Samir Eligon (Best Bowler)

Arouca Gladiators

De John Cockburn (Best Batter)

Israel Paul (Best Bowler)

Grande Titans

Jabari Adams (Best Batter)

Evin Moffett (Best Bowler)

12-15 Age Group

Cantaro Champions

Stephen Rodney (Best Batter)

Jaydon Simon (Best Bowler)

La Pastora Unstoppables

Ciara Phillips (Best Batter)

Darren Pinto (Best Bowler)

Arouca Gladiators

Elijah Gilgeous (Best Batter)

Kyle Felix (Best Bowler)

Grande Titans

Ashmir Jumadeen (Best Batter)

Daniel Chaitram (Best Bowler)