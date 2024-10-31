Union Samba make winning start to SFA Big 4 tourney

Union Samba FC had the perfect start to the Southern Football Association (SFA) Big 4 tournament on October 26 when they earned a 3-2 victory against Pitchmen FC at Skinner Park, San Fernando.

With the four Big 4 teams playing out a round-robin group stage before the SFA League winner is declared, Union Samba got a headstart on the three other competitors as they were the lone winner on the first day of action. Jahmarley Barclay, Maurice Dick and Irvin Williams netted the goals to help Union Samba to their win.

Nathaniel Dyer and former Naparima College standout Akinola Gregory scored for Pitchmen.

In the second game of the Skinner Park double-header, Mascall FA and Union Hall United shared the spoils in an exciting 3-3 draw. Matthew Lee Cummings scored twice for Mascall FA, with J'kwon Bailey also scoring twice for Union Hall as the two attackers canceled out each other in the intriguing contest. Kerville Jeremiah also got on the scoresheet for Union Hall, but it wasn't enough to break the deadlock.

From 6 pm on November 1, Union Samba will try to put more distance between themselves and their counterparts when they face Mascall FA in the first game of another Skinner Park double-header. Union Hall will tackle Pitchmen FC in the second match from 8 pm.

Over $60,000 in prizes are on offer in the Big 4 competition, with the winning team taking away a $30,000 top prize.

The Big 4 will conclude on November 10.