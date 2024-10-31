Monday Madness for Carnival 2025, Machel set to perform

Machel Montano performs a medley of songs at the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) graduation ceremony at NAPA, Frederick Street, Port of Spain, on October 28. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

THERE was a void in the Carnival system when Machel Monday left the space. However, that space is set to be filled for Carnival 2025 by Monday Madness.

Newsday understands this is a production of the Johnny Q Sound Company and it was shared on the company’s Facebook page as well as on Machel Montano’s Instagram page.

The event is set to be held on February 24 next year, which will be the Monday before Carnival Monday and Tuesday 2025 (March 3 and 4).

Montano is set to perform at the event.

The ad reads: “Are you ready for the biggest event of the year. On Monday February 24, 2025, there is only one place to be – Monday Madness. It will be soca insanity.”

>

It went on to say that Montano would return to Carnival along with other soca stars from the region.

Tickets are set to cost $400 and $600.

People quickly responded to the post on Montano’s Instagram page with some saying that they would look for earlier flights to attend TT’s Carnival.

Some said it was Machel Monday 2.0 while another said, “School done, party start.”

Montano – who recently graduated from the University of TT with a Master of Arts in Carnival Studies – had ended his Machel Monday in 2020 and started Mele, a cruise event which was done collaboratively with Tribe.

Machel Monday ran for ten years.