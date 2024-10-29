Suspects identified in policewoman's shooting

Police have identified suspects in the shooting of WPC Quianna Mahabir and are working to locate them.

Mahabir is in stable condition and still warded at hospital as she continues to recover from gunshot wounds to her head, hand and torso.

Mahabir, 30, was shot outside her Caroni home on October 22 during a botched robbery.

Mahabir had just returned to TT from performing abroad with the TT Police Service band.

Newsday understands the bandits first saw her when she stopped to buy something to eat after leaving the Piarco International airport.

A police source told Newsday the bandits, having committed other robberies that night, targeted Mahabir for her car as they wanted to switch vehicles to escape possible detection by the police.

They followed her home and tried to rob her but panicked and shot her during the attempted robbery.

Mahabir was parked in the driveway of her home on Hydraulic Road, Kelly Village, with a female friend at around 1.35 am as she waited for the front gate of the compound to open.

One of the bandits approached the women and tried to open Mahabir’s door, but it was locked.

After she refused to open it, the gunman shot her through the window before getting into a waiting SUV and speeding away.

Although no arrests have yet been made, Newsday understands officers are making progress in the investigation.

“Suspects have been identified and officers are working to locate them,” said a senior officer.

Mahabir was shot in her right breast, right hand and twice in her head. A bullet remains lodged in her stomach while one of the bullets to her upper head exited through her mouth.

She underwent surgery on October 22 and further tests and scans on October 23 so doctors can determine the way forward for her treatment.

Her family have since urged members of the public to pray for her recovery and remain optimistic that she will survive.

“We remain focused on her recovery… We just want to see her walk out of here,” said one relative.