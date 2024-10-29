bmobile marks over 20 years of partnership with NCIC Divali Nagar

A young guest is all smiles as she is greeted by bmobile team members with a gift during a visit to the bmobile booth the National Council of Indian Culture's Divali Nagar in Chaguanas. - Photo courtesy bmobile

BMOBILE and the National Council of Indian Culture (NCIC) are marking over 20 years of partnership for the annual Divali Nagar celebrations.

In a news release on October 29, the communications company said, "This longstanding partnership demonstrates bmobile’s commitment to cultural diversity, community spirit, and the power of connection through both technology and tradition."

"Divali Nagar 2024 embraces the theme Grihasta Ashram, or Building Homes and Families, underscoring the importance of family as the foundation of society. Bmobile is honoured to support this message, which aligns closely with its own mission to foster meaningful connections across Trinidad and Tobago and contribute to the development of stronger, more resilient communities," the release said.

Anjanie Ramesar-Soom of bmobile’s corporate, environmental, social and reputation management team expressed the company’s pride in continuing its support of Divali Nagar and highlighted bmobile’s commitment to bringing people together.

“We are proud to continue our partnership with NCIC and Divali celebrations as this religious festival embodies the values of unity, light, and hope that resonate deeply with our company’s mission. By supporting Divali and other national celebrations, we connect communities and celebrate the rich cultural heritage that unites us all through both traditional and modern communication,” said Ramesar-Soom.

>

"This partnership is part of our ongoing commitment to our communities, ensuring that everyone can celebrate, grow, and connect, regardless of circumstances. It’s a privilege to help build bonds across Trinidad and Tobago and contribute to the vibrant fabric of our nation.”

The release said Divali Nagar attracts over 50,000 visitors each year, showcasing its significance as a major cultural event.

It said through bmobile’s interactive booth at Divali Nagar, thousands of visitors over the nine-day celebration will have the opportunity to participate in engaging games, win prizes, and experience first-hand how technology can bring people closer together.

NCIC chairman and Independent Senator Deoroop Teemal said he was pleased to have bmobile back at the Nagar this year and openly recognised its commitment to playing a key role in Divali celebrations at what is considered the largest Divali celebration outside of India.

Divali Nagar opened on October 22 and climaxes on October 30, the night before the Hindu festival of Divali, which reiterates light over darkness.

Divali Nagar celebrates 36 years in 2024, the release said.

“Our celebrations have been great so far, with resounding attendance,” Teemal said.

“The relationship we share with bmobile is a special one. Their support over two decades is invaluable, and the public eagerly interacts with their booth and services each year.”

>