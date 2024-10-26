Southern FA Big 4 begins, $30k first prize on the line

- File photo

The four remaining teams in the 2024 Southern Football Association (SFA) season will continue their quest for the $30,000 first prize when the "Big 4" phase of the league competition kicks off from 5 pm at Skinner Park in San Fernando on October 26.

The four teams left standing in the 12-team competition are Pitchmen FC, Mascall FA, Union Hall United and Union Samba FC. The four teams will play a round-robin phase to determine the Big 4 winner, with Pitchmen and Union Samba kicking things off in their 5 pm encounter on October 26. Mascall FA and Union Hall will do battle in the second of a double-header from 7pm.

The next round of Big 4 matches will be played on November 1, with the final round of matches scheduled for November 10.

Over $60,000 are up for grabs in the Big 4 competition. The second-placed team will receive $20,000, with the third-placed and fourth-placed teams receiving $10,000 and $5,000 respectively.

The SFA Big 4 competition will be followed by the latter stages of the SFA Executive Knockout Cup, with the semifinals and final scheduled for November 23 and 29 respectively.

>

Pitchmen, Union Hall and Union Samba will also assume their places in the last four of the Executive Cup, with Field of Dreams rounding off the semifinalists.

The winner of the Executive Cup will receive $10,000, with the runners-up receiving $5,000.