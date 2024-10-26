Marmalade tackles older bunch at Santa Rosa

Racing action resumes on October 26 at Santa Rosa Park, Arima. - DANIEL PRENTICE

JASON CLIFTON

Racing action will resume on October 26 at Santa Rosa Park, Arima, after a three-week break.

Punters will witness a five-race card including a number of winners from Derby Day on September 24.

Marmalade will be facing older horses in a 1,500m turf event. After demolishing her rivals in her two-year-old debut on Derby Day, connections felt she was better to take the older bunch.

The feature contest on the day's programme will be the penultimate event featuring In The Headlines, a very impressive winner on Derby Day, clashing with three imported American-bred runners.

These three US-bred runners will be her stablemate The Goddess Nike; the very impressive Striking Chrome, for owner/trainer Clyde Rambaran; and Sneaky Cheeky, for trainer Ramesh Ramroop.

It is expected that In The Headlines will be sent off as pre-race favourite. Other entrants in the feature contest are Midnight Lover, that will come from the yard of trainer Lester Alexis, and Princess Aruna, that will also come from the stables of champion trainer John O'Brien.

Turfites will also see Derby winner Headlines Again, making a quick return to tackle two-year-old-and-over horses that would travel over 1,750 metres on the main course. She will be definitely be sent off as a short-priced favourite in this contest.

Post-time for the card is 1.30pm.