SporTT cricket festival bowls off on October 26

Cricket bat and cricket balls. - File photo

SporTT's Community Sport Unit’s Community Cricket Programme begins with a cricket festival set to bowl off at Brian Lara Recreation Ground in Santa Cruz on October 26, from 9am-5pm.

In partnership with the TT Cricket Board and the Ministry of Sport and Community Development’s I Choose Sport campaign, the festival closes off a 12-week initiative that was held in various communities across the country.

A ministry statement on October 24 said I Choose Sport lends “support and visibility to the initiative targeting boys and girls age 7-15.”

The festival will be a day filled with fun, camaraderie, and competitive cricket.

Four teams will be participating: Grande Titans, Arouca Gladiators, LaPSan Cantaro Gladiators and LaPSan La Pastora Unstoppables.

“This community cricket festival is a testament to SporTT’s commitment to promoting sport development alongside individual life skills at the grassroots level,” the statement read.

“By partnering with the TTCB, SporTT aims to provide opportunities for local communities to participate in cricket activities and foster a love for the game.

Festival coordinator and SporTT athlete development officer Anisa Mohammed said, they are excited to showcase the talent that resides in Santa Cruz.

“The children are also eager to put the skills they have learned on display. It's all about enhancing the value of sport in the lives of every individual, and demonstrating the power of sport to unite communities in a positive way.”