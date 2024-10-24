N Touch
Soca Titans clash in Tobago

A triumphant Jahiem “Verrse” Thomas delivers an encore performance after winning the Soca Titans competition at the Market Square Carpark, Scarborough on October 23. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
ON October 23, ten soca performers competed in the electrifying Soca Titans finals at Market Square Carpark in Scarborough, Tobago.

At just 19 years old, budding soca star Jahiem “Verrse” Thomas took the crown with his performance of Pump It Up. Khalen “JaMoi” Alexander placed second with his song Ramajay and Caston Cupid placed third with Bad in D Road.

Jahiem “Verrse” Thomas performs Pump it Up during the Soca Titans finals at the Market Square Carpark, Scarborough on October 23. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Other finalists included the 2023 winner Adrian “Num Num” Isaac, Jhevon “Royal” Jackson, Gerard “GMB” Balfour, David “Star Boy International” Thomas, Wendell “Xcite” Frederick, Djere Saul and Keishon “Zwade” Jack.

Khalen “JaMoi” Alexander performs Ramajay during the Soca Titans finals at the Market Square Carpark, Scarborough on October 23. Alexander placed second in the competition. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

The Soca Titans competition is part of the lead-up to Tobago's October carnival celebrations which takes place from October 25-27.

Photos by Ayanna Kinsale.

Caston Cupid performs Bad in D Road during the Soca Titans finals at the Market Square Carpark, Scarborough on October 23. Cupid placed third in the competition. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Adrian "Num Num" Isaac entertains the crowd with his tune Splash Wataa during the Soca Titans finals at the Market Square Carpark, Scarborough on October 23. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Djere Saul performs Full on Vibes during the Soca Titans finals at the Market Square Carpark, Scarborough on October 23. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Gerard “GMB” Balfour performs Start It during the Soca Titans finals at the Market Square Carpark, Scarborough on October 23. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Wendell “Xcite” Frederick performs Let it Fly during the Soca Titans finals at the Market Square Carpark, Scarborough on October 23. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Keishon “Zwade” Jack performs Bacchanal in de Party during the Soca Titans finals at the Market Square Carpark, Scarborough on October 23. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Jhevon “Royal” Jackson performs No Saint during the Soca Titans finals at the Market Square Carpark, Scarborough on October 23. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

David “Star Boy International” Thomas performs Fete Crashes during the Soca Titans finals at the Market Square Carpark, Scarborough on October 23. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

