Soca Titans clash in Tobago

A triumphant Jahiem “Verrse” Thomas delivers an encore performance after winning the Soca Titans competition at the Market Square Carpark, Scarborough on October 23. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

ON October 23, ten soca performers competed in the electrifying Soca Titans finals at Market Square Carpark in Scarborough, Tobago.

At just 19 years old, budding soca star Jahiem “Verrse” Thomas took the crown with his performance of Pump It Up. Khalen “JaMoi” Alexander placed second with his song Ramajay and Caston Cupid placed third with Bad in D Road.

Other finalists included the 2023 winner Adrian “Num Num” Isaac, Jhevon “Royal” Jackson, Gerard “GMB” Balfour, David “Star Boy International” Thomas, Wendell “Xcite” Frederick, Djere Saul and Keishon “Zwade” Jack.

The Soca Titans competition is part of the lead-up to Tobago's October carnival celebrations which takes place from October 25-27.

Photos by Ayanna Kinsale.

