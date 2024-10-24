19-year-old Verrse is 2024 Tobago Soca Titan

Jahiem “Verrse” Thomas performs Pump it Up during the Soca Titans finals at the Market Square Carpark, Scarborough on October 23. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

TWO days after his 19th birthday, Jahiem “Verrse” Thomas received a late gift as he was crowned the 2024 Tobago Soca Titan.

The Roxborough native said he feels “amazing” as he worked hard in pursuit of the title.

The competition was held at the Market Square Carpark, Scarborough on the night of October 23.

A total of ten finalists were featured: Thomas, Caston Cupid, Jhevon “Royal” Jackson, Gerard “GMB” Balfour, David “Star Boy International” Thomas, Wendell “Xcite” Frederick, Khalen “JaMoi” Alexander, Djere Saul, Keishon “Zwade” Jack and 2023 winner Adrian “Num Num” Isaac.

>

It was scheduled to begin at 7 pm but only kicked off at 8.35 pm.

The audience became more lively with each performance, with many friends and family of contestants opting to stand in front of the stage.

Thomas performed fifth to a roaring audience and had the crowd dancing with his tune Pump It Up.

Decked in a white and gold outfit, he commanded the audience, accompanied by backup dancers in bright, colourful carnival costumes.

Thomas was initially speechless when he was announced as the winner and seemed to be wiping tears as his supporters flooded the stage to celebrate with him.

He walked away with a cash prize of $75,000.

Cupid placed third with Bad in D Road ($40,000) and Alexander came second with Ramajay ($50,000).

>

Speaking to Newsday after the results, Thomas said it was his second time entering the competition, but it was the first time he “got through (to the finals).

“I feeling proud right now. I feel amazing. I know I put in the hard work and the hard work paid off.”

The former Speyside High School student said he was grateful so many people came from Roxborough to support him, adding that, “They always supported me from the beginning.”

He said he only began music last year and is thankful to all his friends and family.