Divali Nagar 2024: Day Two

Art pieces on display at the Divali Nagar celebrations. - Photo by Roger Jacob

AFTER a dazzling opening night ceremony, Divali Nagar celebrations continued into its second day on October 23.

Co-ordinated by the National Council of Indian Culture (NCIC), Divali Nagar is the country's biggest open-air bazaar specifically dedicated to the Hindu festival of lights – Divali. Chaguanas mayor Faaiq Mohammed gave the feature address at the event.

Newsday photographer Roger Jacob captured these images of the second day of festivities.

>

>

>