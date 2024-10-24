Multimedia
Divali Nagar 2024: Day Two
Newsday Reporter
18 Minutes Ago
Art pieces on display at the Divali Nagar celebrations. - Photo by Roger Jacob
AFTER a dazzling opening night ceremony, Divali Nagar celebrations continued into its second day on October 23.
Co-ordinated by the National Council of Indian Culture (NCIC), Divali Nagar is the country's biggest open-air bazaar specifically dedicated to the Hindu festival of lights – Divali. Chaguanas mayor Faaiq Mohammed gave the feature address at the event.
Newsday photographer Roger Jacob captured these images of the second day of festivities.
Emma Rose Barrington, 9, with her mother Sharlene Barrington at the Divali Nagar celebrations hosted by NCIC National Council of Indian Culture on the NCIC compound in Chaguanas on October 23. - Photo by Roger Jacob
Classical dancer and founder of Susan Mohip Dance Company Susan Mohip, pictured at the Divali Nagar celebrations hosted by NCIC National Council of Indian Culture on the NCIC compound in Chaguanas on October 23. - Photo by Roger Jacob
At left, Clarisa Lutchman and her daughter Ansaria Ali at the Divali Nagar celebrations hosted by NCIC National Council of Indian Culture on the NCIC compound in Chaguanas on October 23. - Photo by Roger Jacob
At left, Susan Mohip, classical dancer and founder of Susan Mohip Dance Company and her daughter Sunanda Mohip at the Divali Nagar celebrations hosted by NCIC National Council of Indian Culture on the NCIC compound in Chaguanas on October 23. - Photo by Roger Jacob
Saif Islam, 2, is all smiles at the Divali Nagar celebrations hosted by NCIC National Council of Indian Culture on the NCIC compound in Chaguanas on October 23. - Photo by Roger Jacob
Shopkeeper Sandra Noriega at the Divali Nagar celebrations. - Photo by Roger Jacob
Punjabi Fashion Expo at the Divali Nagar celebrations in Chaguanas on October 23. - Photo by Roger Jacob
At left, Rajiv Ramkhalawan, his wife Crystal and their two children, Advika, 4, and Vivian, 2, at the Divali Nagar celebrations hosted by NCIC National Council of Indian Culture on the NCIC compound in Chaguanas on October 23. - Photo by Roger Jacob
Fashion Indian Expo at the Divali Nagar celebrations hosted by NCIC National Council of Indian Culture on the NCIC compound in Chaguanas on October 23. - Photo by Roger Jacob
This large Hanuman murti overlooks the main entrance at the Divali Nagar celebrations hosted by NCIC National Council of Indian Culture on the NCIC compound in Chaguanas. - Photo by Roger Jacob
Charlie Singh alongside his nephews Jaden Singh and Indar Ramnarine prepare to light the deyas at the Divali Nagar celebrations hosted by NCIC National Council of Indian Culture on the NCIC compound in Chaguanas on October 23. - Photo by Roger Jacob
Vemco promoted several popular products with the assistance of brand ambassadors Amanda Radhay and Seema Ramnarine, at the Divali Nagar celebrations hosted by NCIC National Council of Indian Culture. - Photo by Roger Jacob
From left to right, UWI Engineering Faculty members Amrit Mahabir, Bissoon Parasram and Professor Jainarine Bansee showcase the faculty's courses to Alejandro Abelto, Vishrida Kassie and Amy Defour. Divali Nagar celebrations hosted by NCIC National Council of Indian Culture on the NCIC compound in Chaguanas on October 23. - Photo by Roger Jacob
Artists Alladin Mohammed and Richard Huggins showcase some of their art pieces at the Divali Nagar. - Photo by Roger Jacob
Rosabelle Badal, 7, of Montrose Government Primary School, gets mehindi by Shalini Mangroo at the Divali Nagar celebrations hosted by NCIC National Council of Indian Culture on the NCIC compound in Chaguanas on October 23. - Photo by Roger Jacob
Kerry Watchman, Kasandra Persad and Shazard Khan of Adbhuta Garden at the Divali Nagar celebrations hosted by NCIC National Council of Indian Culture on the NCIC compound in Chaguanas on October 23. - Photo by Roger Jacob
At right, Chaguanas mayor Faaiq Mohammed receives a token of appreciation from NCIC first vice-president Surujdeo Mangaroo, at the Divali Nagar celebrations hosted by the NCIC National Council of Indian Culture on the NCIC compound in Chaguanas on October 23. - Photo by Roger Jacob
Chaguanas mayor Faaiq Mohammed gave the feature address at the Divali Nagar celebrations hosted by NCIC National Council of Indian Culture on the NCIC compound in Chaguanas on October 23. - Photo by Roger Jacob
Mehindi by Nicholas Sahadeo and Malika Khan at the Divali Nagar celebrations hosted by NCIC National Council of Indian Culture on the NCIC compound in Chaguanas on October 23. - Photo by Roger Jacob
The crowd gathers at the Divali Nagar celebrations hosted by NCIC National Council of Indian Culture on the NCIC compound in Chaguanas on October 23. - Photo by Roger Jacob
