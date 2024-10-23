"Divali Nagar 2024 Opening Night"

DIVALI Nagar 2024 opened on October 22 at the nagar site in Chaguanas under a clear, cool night.
Hundreds of people including families braved traffic along the Solomon Hochoy Highway to participate in the nagar, co-ordinated by the National Council of Indian Culture (NCIC), which is the country's biggest open-air bazaar specifically dedicated to the Hindu festival of lights – Divali.
Newsday photographer Roger Jacob covered opening night and brought back these images.
