N Touch
Multimedia

Divali Nagar 2024 Opening Night

Dancers perform on the opening night of Divali Nagar in Chaguanas on October 22. - Photo by Roger Jacob
Dancers perform on the opening night of Divali Nagar in Chaguanas on October 22. - Photo by Roger Jacob

DIVALI Nagar 2024 opened on October 22 at the nagar site in Chaguanas under a clear, cool night.

Hundreds of people including families braved traffic along the Solomon Hochoy Highway to participate in the nagar, co-ordinated by the National Council of Indian Culture (NCIC), which is the country's biggest open-air bazaar specifically dedicated to the Hindu festival of lights – Divali.

Newsday photographer Roger Jacob covered opening night and brought back these images.

Members of the First Citizens Dragon Boys Tassa Group were a hit with the audience on opening night of the Divali Nagar in Chaguanas on October 22. - Photo by Roger Jacob

Yogita Singh performs a classical Kathak dance item on stage at the Divali Nagar in Chaguanas on October 22. - Photo by Roger Jacob

>

Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George, front row centre, was among the large crowd who took in the sights and sounds of Divali Nagar on October 22. - Photo by Roger Jacob

Adriana Archaiba plays the tenor pans at the NCIC Divali Nagar in Chaguanas on October 22. - Photo by Roger Jacob

Members of the Bollywood Dance Company added colour and movement in this dance routine at the Divali Nagar opening on October 22. - Photo by Roger Jacob

National Council of Indian Culture (NCIC) president and Independent Senator Deoroop Teemal, right, presents a token to Professor Dilip Dan on opening night of the Divali Nagar in Chaguanas on October 22. - Photo by Roger Jacob

DOUBLES DELIGHT: Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh and his wife Shema helped themselves to hot doubles at the Mohammed Doubles stall at the Divali Nagar in Chaguanas on October 22. - Photo by Roger Jacob

Comments

"Divali Nagar 2024 Opening Night"

More in this section