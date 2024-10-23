Disrespect of our war dead

The Roman God Victoria, the Goddess of Victory that rests on top the cenotaph, World War I and World War II, memorial statue, located in Memorial Park, Port of Spain. - Photo by Roger Jacob

THE EDITOR: Recently an Instagram reel with two local artists appeared in my social media feed.

The reel was headlined, “When your bestie mentions day drinking.” The reel showed the two artistes dancing with bottles of local rum. What was most upsetting about the reel was that part of it was shot in front of the cenotaph at Memorial Park and showed one of the artistes posing with a bottle of rum in a cavalier fashion in front of the memorial to our war dead.

To say that such an act was egregious and insensitive is an understatement. Their few seconds of click-bait garbage robbed the memorial of the reverence, decorum and respect which it deserves.

I write to raise this matter in the hope that the company and its brand ambassadors would issue a public apology for this thoughtless act.

We cannot allow ourselves to become a society which lacks respect for those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms.

BRANDON T RAMPERSAD

via e-mail